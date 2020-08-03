  1. Deals
There’s still time to snap up the AirPods Pro for only $220



Every once in a while, Verizon slashes the price on the Apple AirPods Pro and the company has done it again. You can now grab the popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for just $220. That’s a saving of $30 on the usual price. It’s one of the best AirPods deals out there right now, but we can’t guarantee how long stock will last.

Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s best headphones yet. They offer effective active noise cancellation so you don’t need to be bothered by any unwanted noise going on around you. They also have a transparency mode which means that during those times when you do need to pay attention, you can switch over and hear what’s happening around you.

Alongside the noise cancellation features, the Apple AirPods Pro also have adaptive EQ so that the music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ears for a far superior listening experience than with other earphones. Keen to look good while you listen? The Apple AirPods Pro also look super stylish and slot into your ear just right, so you won’t have to worry about them slipping out, whether you’re on your daily commute or going for a run or workout session. There’s Siri support, too, so you can control what you’re listening to without having to touch a thing.

The downside? Battery life is a little lower than some wireless earphones, coming in at 4.5 hours of listening. However, the charging case bumps that up to 24 hours overall until you need a power source which should be good for most users and will certainly more than easily cover your commute. You can charge them wirelessly by placing them on a Qi-compatible charging pad which is sure convenient. And did we mention how cool they look and how well active noise cancellation works? These are great earphones, even with their slightly weaker battery life.

Right now, you can grab the latest Apple AirPods Pro for just $220 at Verizon. That’s a modest but useful saving of $30 and you’re sure to be happy with the results. As always, stock is limited though and we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last.

