AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro just got HUGE price cuts at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals are already here with plenty of great discounts going on including huge discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Powerbeats Pro. If you’re looking for the best black Friday headphone deals, this is the place to be. We’ve even highlighted the pick of the Black Friday Apple deals going on plus the best Black Friday AirPods deals if you’re looking for something else AirPods flavored. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with all the insight you need when buying earphones.

Apple AirPods Pro — $190, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro are hugely popular for good reason. They’re great earphones thanks to offering excellent sound quality and even better Active Noise Cancellation. The latter means they’ll block out outside noises so you can focus on what you’re listening to, with a transparency mode that means you can get back to listening to key parts of the world as and when you need to. Alongside that is spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so sound is placed all around you. Adaptive EQ helps here ,too, as music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear. It’s a great way of enjoying a more personal way of listening. Finally, there’s solid battery life with a wireless charging case giving you the convenience of not having to dig out cables.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $150, was $250

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are pretty great for working out with. They offer adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks so that they stay on your ears no matter what you’re doing. That’s ideal if you’re always worried about earbuds falling out while you run. A reinforced design is able to cope with sweat when working out, plus there’s an impressive amount of battery life — 9 hours in all — so you can listen for extended periods of time without any problems. Using Apple’s H1 headphone chip means you get fewer dropouts and extended range, ideal for gym work. Finally, fast fuel quick charging means that a five-minute charge gives you back 90 minutes of playback when the battery is low. Prone to forgetting to recharge? You’ll love this feature the most.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations