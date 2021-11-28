There are some amazing Apple Cyber Monday deals available in this year’s Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’ve been dreaming of a new Apple Watch Series 7 or have had your eye on the AirPods Pro all year, there’s no time like the present to pick up an epic deal. With AirPods Pro from $170 and discounts of up to $149 on the latest MacBook Air, we’ve rounded up seven of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals for you right here, so you don’t have to go anywhere else! Hurry though, as these Cyber Monday deals won’t be around forever — they might not even be around tomorrow, so shop now if you have your heart set on one of these!

Today’s best Apple Cyber Monday deals 2021

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Apple AirPods Pro — $170, was $249

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) — $219, was $279

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) — $380, was $399

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) — $750, was $799

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (8GB, 256GB) — $850, was $999

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Why Buy:

Newest model of AirPods

Adaptive EQ tunes music to your ears

Up to six hours of listening time on a single charge

Wireless charging

If the AirPods Pro aren’t quite right for you, why not consider the newest AirPods, Apple’s AirPods 3? With up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, these AirPods also feature adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and wireless charging. You’ll get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, making them a great choice for those who are always forgetting to charge accessories.

True, there’s no silicone tip like the AirPods Pro, but these little buds are comfier than previous generations of AirPods, largely due to their size which is midway between the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro. That lack of silicone tip does mean these aren’t as great in noisy environments as the AirPods Pro, so if you’re frequently out and about in noisy places, you might be better picking up the AirPods Pro so you don’t have to crank the volume for calls and music.

Apple has also pulled over the touch controls from the AirPods Pro, so you can simply pinch the stem to answer calls or skip that music track you don’t want to hear right now. Like the AirPods Pro, they’re sweat and water-resistant, making them ideal for a rainy-day commute or morning run. Sound quality on these little buds is exceptional, with excellent call quality too.

Want even more AirPods 3 Cyber Monday deals ? Check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals.

Apple AirPods Pro — $170, was $249

Why Buy:

Superior active noise-cancellation

Excellent call quality

Comfortable to wear

Come with a wireless charging case

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of the most comfortable earbuds around. In a comparison of AirPods Pro and AirPods, you’ll notice the Pro are smaller and with a shorter stem and they come with three sets of silicone tips for a comfortable fit — and these new tips do a great job of blocking out noise. Speaking of noise, they feature active noise-cancellation (ANC) technology that’s comparable with noise-canceling headphones from brands like Bose and Sony, with transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you, should you need to.

These earbuds are great for calls too, with excellent call quality even in noisy or windy conditions. And when it comes to listening to your favorite tracks, the sound quality is impressive, with clear mids and full, rounded bass. There’s Siri for voice commands, and touch controls built into each AirPod stem, so you can answer calls, skip music tracks, or turn ANC on or off.

You’ll get around 4.5 to 5 hours of listening time when you’re out and about with these buds, and they’re sweat and water-resistant, great for your morning run or workout at the gym. Perhaps the best bit about the AirPods Pro though is their wireless charging case: it’s compact yet practical, keeping your buds safe from the elements while offering over 24 hours’ charging capacity for a boost on the go.

You can find even more great deals on the AirPods Pro in our pick of the best AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) –$219, was $279

Why Buy:

Stylish watch for everyday wear

Built-in GPS

Tracks a wide range of workouts

Take calls, reply to texts, and receive notifications on your wrist

In our Apple Watch SE review, we mention this is “the Apple Watch for most people” and that’s absolutely true. This is a stylish watch that you’ll be happy to wear every day, and it looks as good during your workout as it does at the office or on a night out. The Apple Watch SE boasts many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, but at a lower price. Visually it looks very much like the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, and it’s highly customizable too.

You can track a wide range of workouts and activities, including new additions like Pilates and Tai Chi, and the watch can tell you if your heart rate is low or high — plus it works with the Fitness app on iPhone to track trends over time. There’s a built-in compass, handy for outdoor adventures, too.

If you’re used to the Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 6, you’ll notice this watch doesn’t have the always-on feature of newer models, so you’ll need to tap the screen or raise your wrist to turn the screen on. And the Apple Watch SE lets you reply to texts or take calls from your wrist, as well as checking notifications. If you’ve never owned an Apple Watch before, or if you’re upgrading from an older model, this is a great place to start.

Keep an eye on our Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday deals page for even more great deals on a new Apple Watch SE this weekend.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) — $380, was $399

Why Buy:

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

IP6X rating means it’s dust-resistant and swim-proof

Stronger and tougher than other Apple Watches

Fast charging

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s newest smartwatch, and it looks stylish for almost any occasion, available in a wide range of colors with interchangeable bands, so you can style it to suit your tastes.

It’s not just a looker though — it’s stronger and tougher than ever before, designed with active lifestyles in mind. Whether you’re rock climbing, canoeing, or just at the gym, the crack-resistant front crystal, swim-proof design, and IPX6 dust resistance will ensure your watch stays looking as good as new. Under the hood, there’s fitness tracking for all your workouts, including Pilates and Tai Chi, heart rate monitoring with the ECG app, and a blood oxygen sensor. The Series 7 also has Mindfulness and Sleep apps for those taking a holistic approach to wellness, which can really help to boost your energy levels and workout motivation.

The screen on the Apple Watch Series 7 is no slouch, with its always-on Retina display that’s 20% bigger than the Series 6. Tap to access the Apple App Store, Apple Maps, or Apple Pay, and leave your phone at home when stopping off for a coffee on your morning run. There’s a new charger too that will provide a full charge in an hour — great if you’re always forgetting to charge your watch overnight, and you can easily get a full day’s use, with some battery life leftover if you haven’t tracked a workout that day. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now, though it only works with the iPhone, so Android users will want to look elsewhere.

Keep your eyes on our Apple Watch Series 7 Cyber Monday deal page, where we’ll be showcasing the best Series 7 deals this weekend.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) — $750, was $799

Why Buy:

Latest model of iPad Pro

Powerful processor

All-day battery life

Excellent cameras

Apple’s newest iPad Pro is the most powerful iPad you can get. Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, it’s great for gaming, work, video editing, or multi-tasking, and handles whatever you want to do with ease. It boasts a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, ProMotion, and P3 wide color support — which in a nutshell means speedy response times and gorgeously vivid colors, whether you’re catching up on your favorite Netflix show or playing the latest games. ProMotion adaptive response rate is also excellent news if you’re going to be gaming on your new iPad Pro, delivering refresh rates of up to 120Hz for super-smooth, stutter-free gaming.

But the iPad Pro offers more than stylish good looks and power — it’s a productivity pro too, with support for the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, as well as Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard Folio. There’s a Thunderbolt port, great for connecting external storage or displays, Face ID to keep your personal information secure, and all-day battery life to ensure you don’t run out of juice in the middle of something important. The new iPad Pro is for those who want the best, with powerful performance, a stunning screen, and excellent productivity options.

Not quite sure if this is the iPad deal for you? Check out our Cyber Monday iPad deals page, which we’ll be updating with the best iPad deals around.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (8GB, 256GB) — $850, was $999

Why Buy:

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Powerful performance with Apple’s M1 chip

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display

Better graphics

The MacBook Air (2020) is the MacBook for those new to MacBooks. Or something like that. It’s the entry-level choice that’s great for freelancers, college students, or anybody looking for a budget laptop that packs a punch. The MacBook Air (2020) looks stunning, with its classy metal body and minimalist design, and boasts a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display.

Under the hood, the 8-core M1 chip promises 3.5x faster performance than previous generations, while also using less power, and this laptop can handle anything you throw at it. Add in 8GB of RAM and anything from multitab browsing to gaming or video editing is smooth, responsive, and speedy. You’ll get a solid 18 hours’ battery life too, and the MacBook Air works with all your favorite apps like Google Drive and Microsoft 365, making it quick and easy to get up and running, even if this is your first MacBook.

If you’re not sure which MacBook to get this Cyber Monday, why not keep an eye on our best Cyber Monday MacBook deals. We’ll be updating this page throughout the weekend with all the top deals on MacBooks. Or check out our MacBook Air Cyber Monday deal page, where we’ll share the best MacBook Air deal available now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations