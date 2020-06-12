5 tablet deals you really can’t afford to miss this Father’s Day

Celebrate this coming Father’s Day with your favorite breadwinner by giving him an excellent tablet he can use for both work and play. You’ve got the pick of the litter with the iPad 10.2 and iPad Air, the Samsung Galaxy Tabs S5e and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, and the Microsoft Surface Go, with prices starting at only $279 and maxing out at $530.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $279, was $329

The Apple iPad is a staple in most households because of its unbeatable ease of use and stylish functionality. The latest model, released only in 2019, measures a small yet versatile 10.2 inches, making it lightweight without being difficult to use. Navigation is also made incredibly simple thanks to Apple’s signature Retina display that eliminates all lag and makes using the iPad feel silky smooth. It doesn’t have cellular capabilities though and can only connect to the internet. Thankfully, this shouldn’t affect most of its capabilities and it saves you literally hundreds of dollars, especially if you already have a smartphone on-hand. The iPad’s 32GB storage capacity is, unfortunately, a bit low, so programs will easily eat through chunks of it and leave little to no room for other files and pictures you might want to store. As long as you manage your space or opt for cloud storage, you shouldn’t have any other issues. Whether your dad is an Apple loyalist or a newbie, he’s sure to appreciate an Apple iPad. If you’re interested, you can check it out on Amazon where it’s on sale for $279, down from its retail price of $329.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e — $330, was $400

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is another great gift option for your #1 dad, packed with a powerful engine at an incredibly affordable price. The display is 10.5 inches wide, designed with AMOLED technology to deliver vivid colors in 2,560 x 1,600 resolution for breathtaking photos, image editing, and movie watching. You can even use it to make calls and send text messages as if it were a smartphone, essentially making it a two-in-one deal, three if you count the 13-megapixel rear camera. The Galaxy Tab S5e also has a decent built-in 64GB storage capacity and a MicroSD slot for storing all your program files and documents. If the storage is a bit too tight, unlike Apple devices, you can upgrade the space with a separately purchased MicroSD card, so you don’t have to stress yourself out over file management. Lastly, a full charge allows the Galaxy Tab S5e to last upward of 14 and a half hours, making charging breaks a thing of the past. If you want to gift your dad a great budget-friendly tablet with all the features Android users have come to know and love, you can find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $330 from $400.

Microsoft Surface Go — $464, was $549

If your dad’s the type to get a bit too intimate with his work computer, then the Microsoft Surface Go is the perfect solution, offering the power of a laptop packed in the portability of a tablet, weighing just 1.15 pounds. In seconds, coupled with a Type Cover, this tablet can switch between laptop and tablet without a hitch. The 10-inch screen may be a bit small for computer users accustomed to larger fields of view, but it’s enough to get office work done without any distractions. Speaking of which, the Microsoft Surface Go, running on a Windows 10 OS, is also equipped to handle all the apps included in the Microsoft Office suite, with support for Bluetooth mice and an optional surface pen, so you can take your work on the go without lugging around most of the added weight. For storing all your important documents and whatnot, a 128GB SSD is provided to speed up processes and minimize loading times. This way, you can always work at your best efficiency wherever you are. With a nine-hour battery life, your dad’s work life is set for years to come. You can check out the Microsoft Surface Go now on Amazon where it’s on sale for $464.

Apple iPad Air — $470, was $499

For the man who wants a more powerful iPad than the one previously mentioned while cutting off even more of the fat, the latest Apple iPad Air is a featherweight tablet with the oomph of a truck. It isn’t just named the iPad Air for nothing. Weighing only one pound soaking wet, the iPad Air is the most portable tablet in Apple’s catalog. The 10.5-inch Retina display delivers beautiful picture quality, with buttery smooth finger navigation that isn’t hampered by even the tiniest pixelation or delay, so you get both style and substance. It doesn’t have data though, but this shouldn’t be a deal-breaker as you don’t lose out on any of the iPad Air’s features. The 64GB storage is definitely a let-down, but you can always rely on cloud services or opt for the 256GB option instead for $80 more. With up to 10 hours of non-stop consecutive usage, the iPad Air is a must-have for the man on the move. If you’re interested, you can find it on Amazon where it’s on sale for only $470, down from its retail price of $499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 — $530, was $650

Last but not least is what we at Digital Trends consider to be the best Android tablet around — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. It performs at least 20% faster than the Galaxy Tab S5e, and considering the latter is already relatively quick despite only having midrange hardware, the Tab S6’s added premiums are definitely worth every penny, more so now that it’s on sale. Apart from processing power and support for the S Pen, there isn’t much else different between the S6 and S5e when it comes to its exterior features. Like the S5e, it has a 13-megapixel camera and smartphone capabilities; plus, it can be used with a separately purchased keyboard to transform into a pseudo-laptop. It’s sized at 10.5 inches as well, boasting the same AMOLED display for visually stimulating color quality and 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. The Galaxy Tab S6 has 128GB of available storage, letting you hold a library of documents with room to spare. If you ever run out of space, you can always insert a MicroSD card to upgrade your storage. Lastly, it can run for up to 15 hours on a single charge. If your dad deserves the best Android tablet money can buy, you can find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $530 from $650.

