Rumors of new upgrades to Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro at its Apple September event might be the reason for all-time low deals on Amazon right now. Markdowns on the entire iPad lineup started appearing last week, offering the best discount on its 2018 models. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $674 from Amazon and Walmart. While most people are content with the standard and more affordable $249 Apple iPad, if it’s a computer-grade performance you’re after in a quality tablet form, the iPad Pro is the one for you. Undoubtedly a slate meant for professionals, the iPad Pro attempts to cater to all your needs.

Apple promotes its iPad Pro versus its MacBook Pro as a comparable replacement. If you’re looking for something more powerful to replace your laptop take a look at the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB, now discounted for $149 less. Normally retailing for $949, you can get it for $800 from Amazon or Walmart. The iPad Pro is Apple’s top tier tablet and right now is the best time to get one for yourself.

Appearance-wise, the iPad Pro keeps up with the current design trend seen in most electronic devices, the iPad Pro’s bezels are slim and symmetrical. Although it feels massive in the hands, it is lightweight enough to use with one hand (well, almost). Just like the iPhone X, the home button is now missing. Instead, you have to navigate the interface through swiping and gestures, and the screen is responsive. In portrait orientation, you’ll find the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge. Unfortunately, just like the latest iPhone, this one, too, doesn’t have an audio jack.

The iPad Pro is the first Apple tablet outfitted with a USB Type-C port instead of the usual Lightning port, making it far more versatile. To expand the iPad Pro’s functionality, you can purchase additional accessories separately, like the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and keyboard cases that complement your iPad Pro.

Its 11-inch Retina LED display has a 2,388 x 1,668 -pixel resolution and is breathtaking. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant, and it gets plenty bright even when outdoors. However, the blacks aren’t as deep as the OLED display on the iPhone XS, but it’s still stunningly gorgeous. It supports HDR content and has a 120hz screen refresh rate, so watching videos and working on this tablet is an absolute blast. Battery life is one of its strong suits. On a single charge, the iPad Pro can easily last the whole day with normal usage.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the powerful A12X Bionic processor. Playing graphically demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid, and Apple even claims the chip can process graphical input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking also wasn’t an issue, as the iPad Pro can deftly handle heavy programs like Photoshop with relative ease. While you might still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad and iPad Air.

