The holiday shopping season is a great time — perhaps the best time — to take advantage of deep discounts on expensive electronics like laptops, whether you’re shopping for yourself or for a loved one. There are a plethora of laptop deals to be had on always-popular 13-inch to 15-inch machines, but if you’re after one with a bigger, more productivity-friendly display, then there are also some juicy bargains to be had right now on the plus-sized Dell XPS 17 and 16-inch MacBook Pro (meaning that both the Windows and MacOS crowds are covered).

These laptops are relatively new to a market where larger screens tend to be somewhat rare. The good news is that holiday sales mean that now’s your chance to score a new Dell XPS 17 or MacBook Pro 16 at a considerable discount, but act fast. These deals won’t last long, and the window is rapidly closing if you want to get your stuff before Christmas.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,049, was $2,460

The Dell XPS line has topped our “best of” lists for years now, and the new 17-inch entry is Dell’s most powerful XPS laptop yet. Its sized-up 2400p UHD+ display is nearly perfect, its 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM combine to deliver incredible performance, and its discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card means this laptop is built for demanding tasks like video rendering and even some gaming.

The Dell XPS 17 is also surprisingly thin and light despite its larger size — thanks to a slim chassis and nearly bezel-less screen, it doesn’t feel like a 17-inch laptop when you’re carrying it around — and it boasts an excellent keyboard and touchpad, making it perhaps the perfect Windows machine for remote work. This model packs a nicely sized 512GB solid-state drive as well, giving you plenty of high-speed storage. Ongoing holiday deals let you grab this superb Dell XPS 17 laptop for $2,049 right now after a very nice $411 discount.

MacBook Pro 16 — $2099, was $2,399

As great as the Dell XPS 17 is, there are many out there who will never surrender their beloved MacBooks. The sleek simplicity of MacOS remains an irresistible siren song to millions, but until recently, those who wanted a display larger than 15 inches were left out in the cold. Apple had a nice treat in store for Mac fans, however, when it recently rolled out the new 16-inch MacBook Pro as a replacement for the last-gen 15-inch model. The MacBook Pro 16 is easily Apple’s best laptop in years and gave the Pro lineup a much-needed facelift: It shrunk down the chunky bezel around the screen (meaning that this new MacBook is functionally the same overall size as the older 15-inch model), allowing for some extra real estate on that gorgeous Retina display.

The MacBook Pro 16 also sports an excellent keyboard and superb speakers for a laptop, and with a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, this thing performs beautifully under hefty workloads. The discrete AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU also makes this MacBook ideal for graphics-heavy tasks like editing and rendering videos (a job that can easily cause GPU-less machines to choke). This MacBook Pro 16 configuration with a 512GB SSD would normally set you back $2,399, but holiday deals give you the chance to score one for $2,099 and save a cool 300 bucks.

