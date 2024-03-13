 Skip to main content
This Dell laptop just had its price slashed from $1,000 to $550

If you’re looking for a reliable laptop for work-from-home or school purposes, you should check out Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 16. From its original price of $1,000, it’s down to nearly half at just $550 following a $450 discount. This is one of the most attractive laptop deals that you can shop today, but you better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain because we’re not sure when it ends. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, you may miss out on the huge savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 laptop

There’s no question that Dell is one of the best laptop brands, as its devices look stylish while also offering decent specifications for their prices. The Dell Inspiron 16 is a great example, as its sleek chassis houses the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. These components give the laptop enough power to handle anything that you would need to do for work or school, with the capability of multitasking between several apps so that you can get your projects done faster. The Dell Inspiron 16 ships with Windows 11 Home in a massive 1TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for all of your files.

The Dell Inspiron 16 features a 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is perfect for getting a good look at your onscreen activities. It’s also great for watching streaming shows, especially when combined with the laptop’s up-firing speakers and support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio. It’s also equipped with a Full HD camera so that you’ll look sharp in video calls, and dual microphones with AI noise reduction so that you’ll sound clear.

The Dell Inspiron 16 is a sturdy and dependable laptop, and with Dell’s $450 discount, it’s also pretty affordable. Instead of its sticker price of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay $550, which is a steal for this machine. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want the Dell Inspiron 16 as your next laptop, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can in order to secure the device for much cheaper than usual.

