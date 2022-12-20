There’s still time to get an Apple Pencil delivered for the holidays

Wondering what to buy the artist or graphic designer in your life this festive season? Why not treat them to the Apple Pencil? With delivery in time for the holidays, you can grab the 1st Gen Apple Pencil right now for $95 from Amazon. Don’t hesitate though — if you don’t place your order today, you may need to wait until the new year for your stylus to arrive.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil

If you own an iPad, the Apple Pencil is pretty much the best stylus you can buy. Great for graphic designers and artists who want to sketch, draw, and paint on their iPad, it’s also an excellent choice for note-taking. The first-gen Apple Pencil has been around for a while now, but it still packs many of the same features as the Apple Pencil 2.

This generation of Apple Pencil is compatible with the most recent 10th-Gen iPad (2022) as well as the 7th-, 8th-, and 9th-Gen iPad, the 5th-Gen iPad Mini, the 3rd-Gen iPad Air, and several iPad Pro models, including the 10.5-inch (2017), 9.7-inch (2016), and 12.9-inch (1st- and 2nd-Gen) variants. Whichever iPad you use the Apple Pencil with, its tip produces incredibly fine lines, or you can get wider strokes by using the tip on its side, which is also great for shading. With its round design and 9ms latency, it feels natural and smooth, like sketching or drawing using a real pencil.

The Apple Pencil boasts long battery life, and when you do finally need to charge it, its magnetically attached cap ensures you can attach it to your iPad and plug it into the lightning port. In the box you also get an extra tip, future-proofing your new stylus. Whether you’re taking meeting notes, sketching an idea for college, or drawing in your free time, the Apple Pencil does it all.

If you’re looking to treat the artist in your life this holiday season, or perhaps spoil yourself, you can grab the Apple Pencil from Amazon right now for $95. Order today and your Apple Pencil will arrive in time for the holidays, but don’t hang around too long, or you may need to wait until the new year to receive your new stylus.

Editors' Recommendations