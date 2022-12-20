 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s still time to get an Apple Pencil delivered for the holidays

Paula Beaton
By
Apple Ipad Mini Announcement with 2nd gen apple pencil
Apple

Wondering what to buy the artist or graphic designer in your life this festive season? Why not treat them to the Apple Pencil? With delivery in time for the holidays, you can grab the 1st Gen Apple Pencil right now for $95 from Amazon. Don’t hesitate though — if you don’t place your order today, you may need to wait until the new year for your stylus to arrive.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil

If you own an iPad, the Apple Pencil is pretty much the best stylus you can buy. Great for graphic designers and artists who want to sketch, draw, and paint on their iPad, it’s also an excellent choice for note-taking. The first-gen Apple Pencil has been around for a while now, but it still packs many of the same features as the Apple Pencil 2.

This generation of Apple Pencil is compatible with the most recent 10th-Gen iPad (2022) as well as the 7th-, 8th-, and 9th-Gen iPad, the 5th-Gen iPad Mini, the 3rd-Gen iPad Air, and several iPad Pro models, including the 10.5-inch (2017), 9.7-inch (2016), and 12.9-inch (1st- and 2nd-Gen) variants. Whichever iPad you use the Apple Pencil with, its tip produces incredibly fine lines, or you can get wider strokes by using the tip on its side, which is also great for shading. With its round design and 9ms latency, it feels natural and smooth, like sketching or drawing using a real pencil.

Related

The Apple Pencil boasts long battery life, and when you do finally need to charge it, its magnetically attached cap ensures you can attach it to your iPad and plug it into the lightning port. In the box you also get an extra tip, future-proofing your new stylus. Whether you’re taking meeting notes, sketching an idea for college, or drawing in your free time, the Apple Pencil does it all.

If you’re looking to treat the artist in your life this holiday season, or perhaps spoil yourself, you can grab the Apple Pencil from Amazon right now for $95. Order today and your Apple Pencil will arrive in time for the holidays, but don’t hang around too long, or you may need to wait until the new year to receive your new stylus.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Time is running out to get an Xbox Series S for the holidays
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo Switch review
Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays
The Apple Watch Ultra's side and Digital Crown,
This Alienware gaming laptop is $350 off (delivered by December 22)
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.
Shopping for a PS5 controller? There’s a huge sale happening now
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Stay productive, proactive, and protected with the Setapp software bundle
Working on computer lifestyle image
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $300 today, but it’s selling fast
75 inch vizio 4k tv pseries vseries walmart deas inch4k v series
Delivered by Christmas, this Sony 75-inch 4K TV is $500 off
The Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV in the living room.
Stream international Netflix and more with NordVPN – now 64% off
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
This is your last chance to get this 15-inch Windows laptop for under $200
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Take that, Dyson: Samsung’s Jet 60 cordless vacuum is $250 today
Samsung Jet 60 cordless vacuum cleaner.
This Lenovo laptop deal could be a mistake – save over $2000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for only $800 at Walmart today
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs 1