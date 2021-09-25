Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no doubt that Apple makes some of the best devices around, and if you’re already embedded into its ecosystem, you’re probably constantly on the hunt for great Apple deals. Today is your lucky day because Amazon is slashing the prices on tons of amazing Apple products. Whether you’re looking for AirPods deals to improve your listening experience or iPad deals to take your productivity to the next level, this is the perfect sale for you. Act fast because these amazing deals could disappear at any time! You can find some of the best offers on Apple products below.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of our favorite smartwatches for a lot of reasons. Not only does it look incredibly sleek and attractive on anyone’s wrist, but it’s also packed with features that sync beautifully with all your other Apple devices. You can take calls, reply to texts, check your health statistics, and control apps, all without pulling out your phone. There’s also an always-on Retina display that lets you check the time without consuming additional battery power. Right now, you can pick one of the best Apple Watch deals for $70 off the original price.

Apple AirPods — $129, was $159

For most people, Apple AirPods are the ideal pair of wireless earbuds. Not only do they have all-day battery life, solid battery, and a quick charging case, but they also feature seamless setup and pairing with all your other Apple devices. This is the perfect time to free yourself of those pesky headphone wires, especially since you can pick up the AirPods from Staples at $30 off the original price.

Apple AirPods Pro —– $199, was $249

In our Apple AirPods Pro review, we called them “a huge win for Apple.” Whether you’re a current AirPods user looking for an audio upgrade, or someone buying your very first pair of wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Apple AirPods Pro. These are designed to deliver a fantastic audio experience together with Apple’s sleek, iconic product design. The AirPods Pro feature effective active noise cancellation, as well as a transparency mode that lets you hear the environment around you. Two microphones help make your phone calls crystal clear.

Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $999

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air with the Apple M1 Chip, we said that the device “fulfills the promise of a small laptop with performance constraint.” That’s why we’re comfortable recommending this device to anyone out there looking for their next daily-driving laptop. Thanks to the blazing-fast M1 Chip, the MacBook Air can handle most tasks with ease — even the most performance-intensive of them all. Thanks to the completely fanless design, the device weighs exceptionally light, and you can expect nearly no noise to come out of the laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,150, was $1,300

If you’re looking for one of the best MacBooks that Apple has to offer, you can’t go wrong with the Apple MacBook Pro. With its vivid, 500-nit 13.3-inch Retina display, powerful speakers, and 8-core GPU, the Apple MacBook Pro makes for an excellent media device. It’s also equipped with the Touch Bar, which is a big help if you work with creative software of any kind. The best part is you can pick up this great laptop right now on Amazon at a massive $150 discount.

Apple iPad Air — $539, was $599

The Apple iPad Air is a perfect sweet spot for many people looking to purchase a tablet. The Liquid Retina screen is 10.9 inches — a perfect size for media consumption, note-taking, reading, and working on various productivity tasks. Inside, it has an A14 Bionic Chip that can handle plenty of processing-intensive tasks, such as gaming, video editing, and image manipulation. If you’re interested in using the iPad Air as your everyday device, you can further expand its functionality with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which can be purchased separately.

More Apple deals

If none of these products are exactly what you’re looking for, there are plenty of other Apple deals you can check out. We’ve listed some of our favorite Apple offers from all over the internet below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations