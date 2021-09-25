  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

By

There’s no doubt that Apple makes some of the best devices around, and if you’re already embedded into its ecosystem, you’re probably constantly on the hunt for great Apple deals. Today is your lucky day because Amazon is slashing the prices on tons of amazing Apple products. Whether you’re looking for AirPods deals to improve your listening experience or iPad deals to take your productivity to the next level, this is the perfect sale for you. Act fast because these amazing deals could disappear at any time! You can find some of the best offers on Apple products below.

Apple Watch Series 6 — $329, was $399

Apple Watch 6 fitness monitor.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of our favorite smartwatches for a lot of reasons. Not only does it look incredibly sleek and attractive on anyone’s wrist, but it’s also packed with features that sync beautifully with all your other Apple devices. You can take calls, reply to texts, check your health statistics, and control apps, all without pulling out your phone. There’s also an always-on Retina display that lets you check the time without consuming additional battery power. Right now, you can pick one of the best Apple Watch deals for $70 off the original price.

Apple AirPods — $129, was $159

Apple AirPods Gen 2 on Wooden Table

For most people, Apple AirPods are the ideal pair of wireless earbuds. Not only do they have all-day battery life, solid battery, and a quick charging case, but they also feature seamless setup and pairing with all your other Apple devices. This is the perfect time to free yourself of those pesky headphone wires, especially since you can pick up the AirPods from Staples at $30 off the original price.

Apple AirPods Pro —– $199, was $249

Man weraing Apple AirPods Pro outdoors.
Digital Trends

In our Apple AirPods Pro review, we called them “a huge win for Apple.” Whether you’re a current AirPods user looking for an audio upgrade, or someone buying your very first pair of wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Apple AirPods Pro. These are designed to deliver a fantastic audio experience together with Apple’s sleek, iconic product design. The AirPods Pro feature effective active noise cancellation, as well as a transparency mode that lets you hear the environment around you. Two microphones help make your phone calls crystal clear.

Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $999

Macbook Air M1
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

When we reviewed the Apple MacBook Air with the Apple M1 Chip, we said that the device “fulfills the promise of a small laptop with performance constraint.” That’s why we’re comfortable recommending this device to anyone out there looking for their next daily-driving laptop. Thanks to the blazing-fast M1 Chip, the MacBook Air can handle most tasks with ease — even the most performance-intensive of them all. Thanks to the completely fanless design, the device weighs exceptionally light, and you can expect nearly no noise to come out of the laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro — $1,150, was $1,300

Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

If you’re looking for one of the best MacBooks that Apple has to offer, you can’t go wrong with the Apple MacBook Pro. With its vivid, 500-nit 13.3-inch Retina display, powerful speakers, and 8-core GPU, the Apple MacBook Pro makes for an excellent media device. It’s also equipped with the Touch Bar, which is a big help if you work with creative software of any kind. The best part is you can pick up this great laptop right now on Amazon at a massive $150 discount.

Apple iPad Air — $539, was $599

iPad Air on Wooden Table

The Apple iPad Air is a perfect sweet spot for many people looking to purchase a tablet. The Liquid Retina screen is 10.9 inches — a perfect size for media consumption, note-taking, reading, and working on various productivity tasks. Inside, it has an A14 Bionic Chip that can handle plenty of processing-intensive tasks, such as gaming, video editing, and image manipulation. If you’re interested in using the iPad Air as your everyday device, you can further expand its functionality with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, which can be purchased separately.

More Apple deals

If none of these products are exactly what you’re looking for, there are plenty of other Apple deals you can check out. We’ve listed some of our favorite Apple offers from all over the internet below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$850 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 + $200 Visible Virtual Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini

$200 Visible Gift card + HomePod Mini
Visible is offering a $200 gift card and free Apple HomePod Mini with the purchase of a new iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max -- a great way to get some extras with Apple's newest phone. more
Buy Now
Free $10 gift card

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target eGift Card

$100
Score a $10 gift card with the purchase of a $100 Apple gift card. The Apple gift card is good for everything from Apple Store purchases to the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, and more. more
Buy at Target

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera. more
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$30 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iMac 2021 (24-Inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,249 $1,299
The new iMac is here, sporting a super-sleek slimmed-down design along with Apple's amazing new M1 CPU. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Touchpad for iPad (7th and 8th gen)

$129 $150
With a physical keyboard and built-in touchpad, the Logitech Slim Folio lets your 7th- or 8th-gen 10.2-inch iPad do almost everything a laptop can. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

$99 $129
A must-have for artists and other creatives, this new 2nd-gen Apple Pencil is the perfect way to turn your iPad into a notebook, journal, or drawing pad. more
Buy at Amazon
Full discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer. more
Buy at Amazon
Multiple colors

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$359 $429
The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch to date, capable of making anyone's life loaded to the brim with the most convenient features that rival phones thrice its price. more
Buy at Target
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

InSight lander measures one of its biggest ever marsquakes shaking the planet

This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm.

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for October 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

The best cheap Xbox Series X and Series S deals for October 2021

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for October 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Dead Fury plays like a greatest hits of zombie shooters

A lone man stands with his gun raised as he is attacked my zombies

Why the M1 MacBook Air is still an excellent buy today

MacBook Air 2020

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for October 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Staples slashes the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price, now that the Surface 8 is out

Microsoft surface pro 7 tablet being used as a drawing pad with the touchscreen by a person, hand holding a stylus, sitting at a table in a home setting.

Best cheap gaming PC deals for September 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

The best movies leaving Amazon Prime Video at the end of September

Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman in Crimson Tide.

5 people we want to walk with on Apple’s Time to Walk

Apple Time to Walk

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Macaulay Culkin screams in a scene from Home Alone.