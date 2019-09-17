The announcement of a new Apple Watch during the tech giant’s September 10 event triggered a spike in sales of the previous Apple Watch models across our favorite retail websites.

If you have been holding off on buying the Apple Watch Series 4, now is the time to make that purchase. Amazon has dropped a $50 Apple Watch deal that lets you save on the reigning best smartwatch.

This Amazon discount applies to both Apple Watch Series 4 sizes. Usually $399, the 40mm variant is now only $349, while the 44mm model is down to $379 from its usual price of $429. And you can save another $50 when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. This deal includes different colors and straps, making it easy to find one that fits your preferences and wrist size. Place your order now before stocks run out.

The Apple Watch Series 4 remains an amazing smartwatch, even after the release of a newer version. It is still far ahead of the competing brands when it comes to style, functionality, and reliability. The fourth Apple Watch is also the most versatile and most useful wearable for your wrist. In fact, it has saved lives thanks to its heart rate sensor, ECG feature, and fall-detection system.

These comprehensive health and fitness features are part of the reason the Apple Watch Series 4 is our favorite. And once WatchOS 6 rolls out, it will get newer functions, including period-tracking and noise-measuring apps. A dedicated App Store will also come with the new operating system update, allowing you to find the best Apple Watch apps straight from your wrist.

If you want the Apple Watch but are not willing to pay the normal retail price for the new Series 5, the previous-gen Series 4 is the way to go. You still get the same iconic Apple Watch look and most of the features found in the new version but at a more reasonable price. Get the 40mm variant for $349 or the 44mm model for $379 when you order from Amazon today. Act now while this Apple Watch discount is live.

Looking to save on the Apple MacBook, Apple iPad, or Apple iPhone? Visit our curated deals page, where we compile the latest and most exciting discounts on premium Apple products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations