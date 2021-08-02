The best smartwatch out there right now, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $330 at Amazon right now for a strictly limited time only, saving you $70 on the usual price. To enjoy the discount, all you need to do is add the Watch to your basket and an extra $19 is taken off at the checkout automatically, making this a pretty sweet deal. Pretty much your best option for a smartwatch right now, we can’t praise the Apple Watch Series 6 enough so this is the time to buy if you want the best tech on your wrist. Be quick while stock lasts.

Considered to be the best and most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy according to your Apple Watch Series 6 review, you simply can’t go wrong with this purchase. It’s a truly fantastic device.

At its simplest, it offers GPS so you can keep track of your walks and workouts with extensive statistics offering you insight into everything you could possibly need to know about your fitness. It doesn’t just stop at calories and steps either with an ECG app that checks your heart rhythm along with a blood oxygen sensor that can keep an eye on those finer details, too. Alongside that, its Activity Rings system will motivate you to do more each day, whether that’s standing more frequently, walking more, or even breathing more healthily and mindfully than ever before.

Other features include a gorgeous Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down than previous models and looks beautiful. It’s also up to 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5 so it’s always speedy and will keep up with whatever you’re doing. You can take calls from it, reply to texts from your wrist, as well as receive all your key notifications without having to pick up your phone. It’s swim-proof as well which is sure to be useful, plus you can use it to sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $330 with an extra $19 taken off at checkout at Amazon. This is a time-limited offer so you don’t want to miss out on it. Hit the buy button now.

More Apple Watch deals

If your heart is set on an Apple Watch, you need to buy the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s the best model by a long shot. However, if you want to check out other models, there’s still the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 to consider, too. Check out all the Apple Watch deals currently out there now to find the right one for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations