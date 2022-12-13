 Skip to main content
Get it for the holidays: where to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 today

A new smartwatch is always a great gift idea for any loved one. For iPhone owners, you can’t really get better than an Apple Watch Series 8. In high demand, we’re already seeing some retailers like Amazon struggle to keep up with demand, leading to the stylish timepiece’s delivery times being pushed back to January. However, we’re here to help you get an Apple Watch Series 8 in time for the holidays. Right now, Best Buy has stock of the standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm with GPS. It’s available for $399 so there’s no discount here but if you order today, you will receive the fantastic gadget in time for the holidays. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

One of the best smartwatches around for iPhone owners, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an absolute delight to use. At its simplest, it’s fantastic for anyone keen to improve their fitness levels. That’s thanks to Apple’s Activity Rings system which encourages you to burn more calories every day, along with tracking your exercise times, and how frequently you stand up. With awards and badges to be earned by beating earlier targets, you’ll be surprised at what a strong motivator it is. Able to track dozens of different workouts, the Apple Watch Series 8 can also take an ECG any time, measure your blood oxygen levels, and give you a heads up if your heart rate is unusually high or low. It even has a temperature sensor that can provide retrospective ovulation estimates.

Elsewhere, the Apple Watch Series 8 also includes advanced safety features such as fall detection, emergency SOS and even car crash detection. You can use it to take calls, text people, or reply to emails. You can also make purchases via Apple Pay, listen to music or podcasts, and enjoy great sleep tracking too. Looking good at all times, the Apple Watch Series 8 is wearable technology that has come to maturity, fast becoming an essential device for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.

With the Apple Watch Series 8 in high demand ahead of the holidays, stock is running low at many retailers. Right now, you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 8 at Best Buy. Available for $399, you can buy it today, safe in the knowledge that it will arrive in time for the holidays.

