 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this Apple Watch Ultra deal

John Alexander
By
The yellow circle shows the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode.

As the holiday season fast approaches, Apple has made it clear that they will continue to put things on sale so you can end the year right. Any day that you check our Apple deals listings, you’ll be sure to find iPads, iPhones, and iPods with dollars slashed away next to their names. But what about Apple Watch deals? Oh yeah, they’re going to bring us those, too! On today’s menu we have the Apple Watch Ultra, a fancy smartwatch that usually retails for $799. However, if you pick one up while this deal lasts you can get $50 off that standard price, bringing your total down to $749.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

First things first, the people love it! Currently ranked 1 in the Amazon Hot New Releases for smartwatches, the Apple Watch Ultra is the undeniable king of the best smartwatches. Designed not just for people that need to know the time, the Apple Watch Ultra is a watch for the explorer, for the Apple enthusiast, and for the raw survivalist. It comes in a corrosion-resistant case made of titanium that can withstand water up to 100 meters in depth, so it can survive all of your adventures. The Apple Watch Ultra also provides automatic connection to emergency help if you fall and a piercing siren to alert help, so you can survive all of your adventures. Finally, dual-frequency GPS tech will let you know exactly where you are. Average watch screens can be tricky to see when the sun hits them the wrong way, but the Apple Watch Ultra uses an always-on retina display to make vision easy no matter the weather. Somehow, even with that it still maintains a 36-hour battery life!

But maybe you’re not the survivalist type. Well, you probably do wear gloves, especially in December and the months to follow. Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Ultra’s face is actually designed around glove usage so you can actually navigate it without freezing your fingertips all winter long. Other features for the less adventurous (covered in fantastic detail in our Apple Watch Ultra buying guide) include ovulation trackers, car crash detection, and a quick ECG at your fingertips. There’s a ton to explore — even if you aren’t an explorer yourself — when using an Apple Watch Ultra.

Related

Get ready for adventure and pick up the Apple Watch Ultra today. It’s only $749 while this deal lasts, which is $50 down from the typical $799. Plus, if you buy from Amazon now, you should be able to have yours before Christmas Eve and can return it anytime before January 31st!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c
HP’s popular Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop for Cyber Monday product image.
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Elden Ring for PS5 is $15 off with delivery in time for the holidays
A dragon in Elden Ring.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Galaxy Watch
Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals
Today’s best deals: Laptops, TVs, iPad, Apple Watch and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Cameroon vs Brazil live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Serbia vs Switzerland live stream: Watch the game for free
World Cup 2022 app.
Netherlands vs USA live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.