Digital Trends
Deals

Arlo, Nest, and SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale for spring

Lucas Coll
By

Home security systems have evolved in the past decade and have made a lot of leaps even in just the last few years. More and more people are ditching traditional security setups (typically professionally installed and administered remotely by a security or cable company) in favor of more affordable and customizable do-it-yourself solutions from makers like SimpliSafe, Nest, and Arlo.

Below, we’ve rounded up a small handful of great deals on some of the best of these home security systems, from full-featured bundles with all the bells and whistles to simple Wi-Fi camera systems that just make it easy for you keep an eye on things. No matter what your security needs are, these discounted systems should have you covered, so if you’re looking for a modern way to guard your castle without expensive contracts, then read on:

SimpliSafe Home Security System

simplisafe

SimpliSafe makes one of our all-time favorite home security systems thanks to its slick and intuitive design, set-it-and-forget-it tool-less installation, and affordable no-contract 24/7 monitoring service (which connects via cellular and Wi-Fi for failsafe coverage, even if there’s a power outage). If you’re paying for a traditional security system, a cheaper alternative like SimpliSafe can easily pay for itself within a few years.

From now until Tuesday, April 2, SimpliSafe is offering a 15-percent discount plus a free Wi-Fi camera with every purchase of its home security tech made directly from the company’s webstore. This lets you build a custom security bundle exactly to your liking.

Arlo Pro Wireless Camera System

Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

App-enabled “smart” Wi-Fi cameras are an increasingly popular way to secure your home, letting you keep an eye on things inside and out. Netgear’s Arlo Pro camera system is our favorite of these due to its impressive capabilities and ease of use. The 100-percent wire-free cameras are a cinch to install and are suited for both indoor and outdoor environments. They’re weather-resistant, feature two-way audio, and even work at night thanks to their low-light vision capabilities, and you get free cloud storage for keeping up to 7 days’ worth of recorded video.

One of the main drawbacks our review team found with the Arlo Pro system is its initial cost, but it’s on sale from Amazon right now at a deep discount: A nice 45-percent savings knocks a whopping $190 off the price, letting you grab this excellent two-camera indoor/outdoor home security system for a much more reasonable $230. There are also no subscriptions, contracts, or other service fees to worry about.

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera System

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4

The Nest Cam IQ is another one of the best home security cameras on the market today and is a great choice if you’re looking for a dedicated outdoor camera system. It’s actually our favorite for night vision, boasting the best low-light monitoring and recording of all of our top picks (complete with long-distance and zooming/panning capabilities). It’s not wireless like the Arlo – it plugs right into a normal power outlet – but the flip-side of this is that you don’t have to mess around with batteries.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor cameras make it easy to keep an eye on your property at all times, sending a video feed right to your computer or mobile devices running the Nest companion app. The Cam IQ will also send immediate alerts when it detects loud sounds, and it features two-way audio communication. The two-camera Nest IQ Outdoor camera system is on sale on Amazon right now for $290.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
ninja instant cooker foodi amazon deal slow
Deals

This discounted Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker is a great Instant Pot alternative

Cooking with a pressure cooker is one of the best ways to quickly prepare delicious meals that would normally take longer. Best-selling cooking author, Chrissy Tiegen tweeted that she might have converted into a slow cooker herself. Amazon…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
vizio soundbar system deal sb3831 d
Home Theater

Vizio’s 3.1-channel soundbar system is now 35 percent off

Walmart's deal on this Vizio 3.1-channel soundbar system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to improve the sound of your stock TV. Two cables and five minutes is all you need to get way better sound.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Amazon cuts prices for Ninja smart coffee makers that brew custom java

Amazon shrunk the prices of a rich selection of intelligent and programmable Ninja coffee makers. Spring is an auspicious time to upgrade your tired coffee maker, with ample time before summer to practice brewing custom hot and cold drinks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Amazon smartwatch sale drops prices on Samsung Gear S3 and Apple Watches

Amazon is dropping substantial discounts on smartwatches as we head into the weekend. The ever-popular Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Buy the Xbox One S/The Division 2 bundle at Target and get a free $50 gift card

Target is currently offering an Xbox One S system bundled with the new game The Division 2. If you purchase the Division 2 bundle by March 30, you'll get a free $50 gift card thrown in.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
could ecg functionality in the new apple watch save lives series4 4
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g wired
Computing

Save big on Logitech gaming accessories in Amazon’s latest sale

If you've been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup, you might want to consider shopping at Amazon. As part of a limited-time Deal of the Day event, the online retailer is discounting several Logitech gaming accessories.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Get the Huawei MateBook X Pro starting at $900 at the Microsoft Store

If you're seeking a sweet deal on what is one of the best looking Windows 10 laptops, consider heading to the Microsoft Store. You can grab the Huawei Matebook X Pro at $900, which is $300 off the usual price of $1,200. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Deals

Get a free Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with this BOGO deal

For a limited time, you can get the third-generation (most recent) Echo Dot Kids Edition for the price of one at Amazon. If you have one or more younger children who are not yet teens, this deal worth $70 in savings can be right for you.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers instax printer
Deals

Canon, Fujifilm, and Epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers

Despite having smartphones and digital platforms to store all your pictures, photo printing is slowly making a comeback. If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, Amazon is dropping huge discounts on three photo printers.
Posted By Jenifer Calle