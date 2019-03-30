Arlo, Nest, and SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale for spring

Share

Home security systems have evolved in the past decade and have made a lot of leaps even in just the last few years. More and more people are ditching traditional security setups (typically professionally installed and administered remotely by a security or cable company) in favor of more affordable and customizable do-it-yourself solutions from makers like SimpliSafe, Nest, and Arlo.

Below, we’ve rounded up a small handful of great deals on some of the best of these home security systems, from full-featured bundles with all the bells and whistles to simple Wi-Fi camera systems that just make it easy for you keep an eye on things. No matter what your security needs are, these discounted systems should have you covered, so if you’re looking for a modern way to guard your castle without expensive contracts, then read on:

SimpliSafe Home Security System

SimpliSafe makes one of our all-time favorite home security systems thanks to its slick and intuitive design, set-it-and-forget-it tool-less installation, and affordable no-contract 24/7 monitoring service (which connects via cellular and Wi-Fi for failsafe coverage, even if there’s a power outage). If you’re paying for a traditional security system, a cheaper alternative like SimpliSafe can easily pay for itself within a few years.

From now until Tuesday, April 2, SimpliSafe is offering a 15-percent discount plus a free Wi-Fi camera with every purchase of its home security tech made directly from the company’s webstore. This lets you build a custom security bundle exactly to your liking.

Arlo Pro Wireless Camera System

App-enabled “smart” Wi-Fi cameras are an increasingly popular way to secure your home, letting you keep an eye on things inside and out. Netgear’s Arlo Pro camera system is our favorite of these due to its impressive capabilities and ease of use. The 100-percent wire-free cameras are a cinch to install and are suited for both indoor and outdoor environments. They’re weather-resistant, feature two-way audio, and even work at night thanks to their low-light vision capabilities, and you get free cloud storage for keeping up to 7 days’ worth of recorded video.

One of the main drawbacks our review team found with the Arlo Pro system is its initial cost, but it’s on sale from Amazon right now at a deep discount: A nice 45-percent savings knocks a whopping $190 off the price, letting you grab this excellent two-camera indoor/outdoor home security system for a much more reasonable $230. There are also no subscriptions, contracts, or other service fees to worry about.

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera System

The Nest Cam IQ is another one of the best home security cameras on the market today and is a great choice if you’re looking for a dedicated outdoor camera system. It’s actually our favorite for night vision, boasting the best low-light monitoring and recording of all of our top picks (complete with long-distance and zooming/panning capabilities). It’s not wireless like the Arlo – it plugs right into a normal power outlet – but the flip-side of this is that you don’t have to mess around with batteries.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor cameras make it easy to keep an eye on your property at all times, sending a video feed right to your computer or mobile devices running the Nest companion app. The Cam IQ will also send immediate alerts when it detects loud sounds, and it features two-way audio communication. The two-camera Nest IQ Outdoor camera system is on sale on Amazon right now for $290.

