 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch Chromebook

While the Asus Chromebook doesn’t quite make the list of best Chromebooks for 2022, it is still a pretty great little device, especially if you mostly care about the essentials. For example, it has a larger keyboard that you can type comfortably on, with minimal flex, especially since the whole Chromebook is already quite thin, to begin with. At just 2.95 pounds and 0.63-inches in thickness, it’s also incredibly lightweight, so you can shove it in a bag or backpack without feeling like you’re carrying a couple of bricks. We’re also impressed that the screen comes with FHD resolution and includes an HD webcam, both of which are great for zoom meetings and general work use.

As for the specs, you get an Intel Celeron N3350, which isn’t that powerful, but it doesn’t have to be, considering that ChromeOS isn’t as resource hungry as Windows, and it’s more than enough for you to do productivity work and use it on the daily for general stuff like entertainment. One thing that is slightly on the smaller side is the 4GB of RAM, which might mean you have to manage your browser tabs and open apps, and the same applies to what you store since it only has 32GB of internal storage. Given the smaller storage space, you’ll likely have to reach for an external hard drive deal to help supplement what you normally get on the Asus Chromebook.

Overall, the Asus Chromebook is great if you’re on a budget but still need a device to get online and get some work done, and with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $99 from $299, it’s well worth the purchase price. That said, it’s worth checking out the other Prime Day Chromebook deals and Prime Day deals for other similar devices so you can get an idea of your options.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot for $40 today (save $65)
Two people saying hi with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired.
AirPods Max headphones price just dropped by $70 for Prime Day
A girl wearing the green version of the Apple AirPods Max.
This is the best Microsoft Office Prime Day deal we’ve found
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Philips Hue deals graphic.
October Prime Day: Save 40% on this portable solar generator
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 sits on a table at a camping site next to a drone.
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day
Roborock E5 robot vacuum and mop uses smart navigation to avoid obstacles.
Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1
October Prime Day has the cheapest Vitamix deal we’ve seen in a while
Vitamix One sits on kitchen counter next to fruits and vegetables.
October Prime Day: Save 36% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Intel Core i9 CPU is 44% off in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale
Core i9-12900KS processor socketed in a motherboard.
This HD projector is $75 in Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale
A home theater setup.
This Netgear Mesh Wi-Fi System is 51% off for Prime Day
netgear orbi family expands rbk30 rbk40