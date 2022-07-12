Today's Best Asus Gaming Laptop Prime Day Deal

More gamers can now afford the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop, which is available with a under Amazon’s Prime Day gaming laptop deals. With this Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal, the machine is yours for just $650, compared to its original price of $770, though you have to hurry if you want to obtain it because we’re not sure if it will last through the entire run of Amazon’s annual shopping event.

Why you should buy this Asus gaming laptop

Asus is known as one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable products at affordable prices, and that holds true with the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop. It’s capable of running modern video games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to this laptop buying guide. The specifications in this Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal won’t match up to the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but for a budget device, it’s enough for some of today’s most popular games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which will let you better appreciate the graphics of your favorite video games, and a 512GB SSD that provides enough space for several titles with all the necessary updates. It also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing games as soon as the laptop boots up. The gaming laptop also has self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology, which extends the life of the device both by maintaining optimal operating conditions and clean internals. Once you’ve saved enough for a performance boost, the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop’s Easy Upgrade Design makes it simple to swap components, such as for additional RAM or larger storage.

If you’re looking for gaming laptops in Amazon’s Prime Day deals, portability is probably an important factor for your next gaming machine. This Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal can certainly provide that, as the device features military-grade toughness. It’s been tested against drops, vibrations, humidity, and extreme temperatures, so no matter where you go with the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop, you’re sure that it will be able to withstand the conditions.

