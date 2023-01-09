Hurry! Best Buy has the air fryer deal you’ve been waiting for

No smart home kitchen is complete without a few toys, and one toy that’s effective at making your life more convenient is an air fryer. There are a few air fryer deals to choose from right now, but Best Buy has a limited time deal on the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer that drops its price all the way down to just $40. This is a $60 savings, as it would regularly set you back $100. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to hurry, as the clock is counting down on this deal.

Why you should get the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier way to cook food, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. The Bell Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer is no different. It allows you to make your favorite fried foods with the same delicious end product as traditional frying, but with much less mess and grease. This makes it a healthier option than many traditional ways to prepare food, and its 6-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to five pounds of food at a time. And because of its high performance heat technology, it uses heat circulation to cook food. This makes meals fast, crispy, and evenly cooked, while simultaneously eliminating the need for cooking oil entirely.

When it comes to interfacing with the Bell Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer, it has six preset cooking programs. These include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and crisp modes, any of which can be utilized to best cook various kinds of food. This air fryer has a digital touchscreen, which allows you to easily control and adjust the temperature for 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. An automatic shutoff timer allows for stress-free cooking with an audible tone for additional safety, and the Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer is easy to clean, as it has a removable non-stick basket and crisping tray, all of which are dishwasher safe.

The Bell Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer is just $40 for a limited time at Best Buy. This is a $60 savings from its regular price of $100, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

