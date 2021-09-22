Lately, we’ve seen a lot of air fryer deals floating around, and there are some great options out there. You’ll find models with touchscreen control panels, multi-function units that can cook food in several ways, and a host of aesthetically pleasing designs. There are so many air fryers to choose from, it can be challenging to spot the best ones.

That’s where customer reviews come in real handy. At a glance, you can see what models are highly praised, versus which ones should be avoided. If you dig into those reviews, you can also learn a lot about certain products, like whether they work as intended, whether they malfunction or break often, and much more. Take the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Analog Air Fryer, for example, which has a rating of nearly 5 stars at Best Buy across 150-plus reviews. It’s clear it’s an excellent option for those wanting crispy, delicious foods without all the extra fatty oils. You can head over to Best Buy right now to check out some of those reviews, or you can skip below to learn more about the Bella Pro Series.

Why do Best Buy shoppers love the Bella Pro Series air fryer so much?

First, let’s focus on what the Bella Pro Series air fryer can do, and why you should care. It has a large, six-quart capacity that’s capable of accommodating up to 5 pounds of food at a time, perfect for large families or social gatherings. It uses high-performance circular heat technology with 1700 watts of power, so you don’t have to preheat. Just put in your food, choose the temperature, and go! The adjustable thermostat spans a range of 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A built-in 60-minute timer will automatically shut off the unit when the time expires, with an audible tone to let you know it’s complete and indicator lights to reveal it’s hot. What’s more, the non-stick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher safe and super easy to clean.

All of that sounds great, but what do most people think about it? That’s the more pressing question! Many users have not only remarked how fast the Bella Pro Series cooks food like fries but also how crispy and delicious the food turns out. Several also prefer the analog controls, like the dial-based adjustable thermostat, instead of fancy touch controls. The size and capacity are also praised often, with plenty of room to cook family-sized meals.

We can’t focus on just the positive, though. Some people have remarked the smaller pieces like the legs and basket attachments break easily. That said, many users that have purchased this unit as a gift for others remarked that the recipients were happy, and some even bought another model for themselves. It’s definitely an excellent choice if this is your first time getting an air fryer or you want to avoid some of the more advanced models with touchscreen controls.

Where can I get the Bella Pro Series air fryer?

Now, time for the best news! Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Analog Air Fryer in matte black right now for $40 with free shipping. Normally $80, you’re saving $40 with that deal. Hurry, though, the offer ends soon, and it will shoot back up to its normal price!

