Walmart drops price cuts on Apple iPads and iPad Pros with 4th of July sale

If you’re still picking over the best July 4th deals, you’ve only got one or two days left to do it before the big day — and its accompanying sales — are over for the year. There’s still time, though, and Apple-heads who are looking for some deals on iOS hardware can take advantage of some last-minute 4th of July discounts on the iPad and iPad Pro without having to wait around for Prime Day 2019.

Even for those who aren’t big iOS or Mac OS users, Apple still makes the best tablets on the market, and Walmart has a few solid deals going right now on various iPads. The standard 2018 iPad (our top pick for most users) has been marked down for virtually all of 2019 so far, but this July 4th sale also has some nice price cuts on the iPad Pro models, particularly the 2018 Pros which don’t go on sale as often. We’ve also found some pretty great savings on both the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 if you’re looking for more than just a tablet.

Apple iPad (2018)— $80 off

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
As nice as the iPad Pro is, the regular old iPad is still the tablet to beat. In fact, the 2018 iPad is the one we strongly recommend for most people looking for a tablet, even if you favor Windows PCs and Android smartphones. If you don’t specifically need the boosted hardware and larger displays for use with Apple’s Keyboard Folio, then the 9.7-inch iPad’s great performance, nice Retina touchscreen, and generous battery life should be more than enough to scratch your itch for a solid everyday tablet.

Just as attractive as the 2018 iPad’s display is its price: The 32GB variant is on sale for $249, or you can upgrade to the model with 128GB of storage for $349 — both giving you a July 4th discount of $80.

Apple iPad Pro (2017)— $180 off

best tablet

Apple released a new iPad Pro in 2018, but continues to produce and support the 2017 model as a cheaper option. Although it’s a couple years old now, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is still a fantastic tablet with a beautiful display, excellent hardware performance, and long battery life. It also has better speakers than the standard iPad, which — along with the larger display — make the 2017 Pro better for enjoying your entertainment libraries.

Since it’s slightly older than the recent releases, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be had for a nice discount right now: Walmart has the 256GB models in stock for $619, saving you $180.

Apple iPad Pro (2018)— $200 off

iPad Pro (2018) review
For the latest and greatest Apple tablet, look no further than the 2018 iPad Pro. It’s Apple’s best iPad yet as well as the most versatile tablet that you can buy: Its beefy modern hardware and larger 11- and 12.9-inch Retina display (which boast a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate) options let you pair this Pro with a Bluetooth keyboard like the Smart Folio for light laptop-like use. The 2018 refresh also features slimmed-down bezels for a sleeker, more attractive overall design.

The 2018 iPad Pros are expensive, but these July 4th deals offer some welcome price cuts: The 11-inch 64GB Pro is marked down to $799 right now ($150 off), or you can grab the larger 12.9-inch variant for $949 (saving you $200).

Looking for more of the best deals? We’ve found Apple Watch sales, MacBook discounts, and iPhone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

