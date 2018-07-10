Digital Trends
Deals

You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Digital Trends Staff
By
You’re starting on page 7 of this, click here to start at the beginning.

Best deals on smartphones and accessories

If you’re trying to upgrade your phone this Prime Day, this is the place to find something new. You can browse great deals on a Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, or Huawei phones below. However, there will also be a wide variety of deals on smartphone accessories, VR accessories, and a smartwatch or two to choose from if all you want to do is pimp out your current cell phone.

Apple iPhone 6S

$270 $660

YOU SAVE $390
Expires soon

The Apple iPhone 6 is a great piece of technology that has been largely overshadowed by newer models. This refurbished option is a great choice for Apple lovers on a budget.

Samsung Gear S2

$163 $250

YOU SAVE $88
Expires soon

This Samsung smartwatch is sleek, modern, and fully equipped as a friendly phone companion.

Anker PowerCore 5000

$14 $50

YOU SAVE $36
Expires soon

Sometimes the only problem your phone has is a lack of battery. That can be easily remedied with a piece of pocketable tech such as this!

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

$184 $250

YOU SAVE $66
Expires soon

Need a decent phone that doesn’t cost an entire paycheck? We recommend this one.

Samsung Galaxy S8

$599 $724

YOU SAVE $126
Expires soon

The Samsung GS8 is an excellent phone, with a great camera and even better battery life.

Huawei Watch 2

$229 $300

YOU SAVE $71
Expires soon

It has built-in GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, and just about everything else you could want from a smartwatch.

Previous Page
Next Page
7 of 9