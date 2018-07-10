You’ll find bargains galore with the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals

Best deals on smartphones and accessories
If you’re trying to upgrade your phone this Prime Day, this is the place to find something new. You can browse great deals on a Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, or Huawei phones below. However, there will also be a wide variety of deals on smartphone accessories, VR accessories, and a smartwatch or two to choose from if all you want to do is pimp out your current cell phone.
Apple iPhone 6S$270 $660
YOU SAVE $390
The Apple iPhone 6 is a great piece of technology that has been largely overshadowed by newer models. This refurbished option is a great choice for Apple lovers on a budget.
Samsung Gear S2$163 $250
YOU SAVE $88
This Samsung smartwatch is sleek, modern, and fully equipped as a friendly phone companion.
Anker PowerCore 5000$14 $50
YOU SAVE $36
Sometimes the only problem your phone has is a lack of battery. That can be easily remedied with a piece of pocketable tech such as this!
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus$184 $250
YOU SAVE $66
Need a decent phone that doesn’t cost an entire paycheck? We recommend this one.
Samsung Galaxy S8$599 $724
YOU SAVE $126
The Samsung GS8 is an excellent phone, with a great camera and even better battery life.
Huawei Watch 2$229 $300
YOU SAVE $71
It has built-in GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, and just about everything else you could want from a smartwatch.