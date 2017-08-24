Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Monday

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature the PurSteam Fabric Steamer, the Nonda Smart Car Charger , and a set of ergonomic wrist rests. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals, and score savings up to $45 and discounts as deep as 64 percent.
PurSteam Fabric Steamer
Are you tired of ironing your wrinkled shirts? Ironing can be one of the most time-consuming and altogether irritating chores out there. But if you don’t want to walk around looking like you wore your clothes to bed, something has to be done.
The PurSteam Fabric Steamer offers an alternative and steamy solution to this wrinkly dilemma.
If you’re sick of ironing and are looking for a quick and easy way to defeat those stubborn wrinkles, this little steamer is perfect for you. Pick one up today for just $25 on Amazon after a $45 discount.
Nonda App Enabled Smart Car Charger
Do you ever forget where you parked? Whether you were in a hurry, or just parked in a large and confusing parking garage, being unable to find your car can be both embarrassing and time-consuming.
The Nonda Smart Car Charger lets you locate your car right from your smartphone.
This helpful piece of tech also includes a variety of features such as car battery monitoring, parking meter alarms, and car location share for friends and family. Grab one for $12 on Amazon after a 40 percent discount.
Gimars Memory Foam Keyboard and Mouse Wrist Rests
Long days at a computer can be rough on more than just your spirit. Clicking, typing, and sliding a mouse around for hours at a time can be torture for your wrists day in and day out.
The Gimars Memory Foam Wrist Rests give you the relief you need right where you need it.
If you’re tired of feeling pain in your wrists, or just need a little comfort while working at your desktop computer, these foam rests are here to help. Pick up a set for just $11 on Amazon after a generous 54 percent discount.
