Looking for a bargain? Check out our top 3 Amazon tech deals for Monday

Thursday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature the PurSteam Fabric Steamer, the Nonda Smart Car Charger , and a set of ergonomic wrist rests. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals, and score savings up to $45 and discounts as deep as 64 percent.

PurSteam Fabric Steamer Are you tired of ironing your wrinkled shirts? Ironing can be one of the most time-consuming and altogether irritating chores out there. But if you don’t want to walk around looking like you wore your clothes to bed, something has to be done. The PurSteam Fabric Steamer offers an alternative and steamy solution to this wrinkly dilemma. If you’re sick of ironing and are looking for a quick and easy way to defeat those stubborn wrinkles, this little steamer is perfect for you. Pick one up today for just $25 on Amazon after a $45 discount. Amazon

Nonda App Enabled Smart Car Charger Do you ever forget where you parked? Whether you were in a hurry, or just parked in a large and confusing parking garage, being unable to find your car can be both embarrassing and time-consuming. The Nonda Smart Car Charger lets you locate your car right from your smartphone. This helpful piece of tech also includes a variety of features such as car battery monitoring, parking meter alarms, and car location share for friends and family. Grab one for $12 on Amazon after a 40 percent discount. Amazon