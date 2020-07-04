5 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

Take advantage of big discounts and savings on Apple hardware with this year’s 4th of July sales. We spotted five Apple deals that you simply shouldn’t miss: The AirPods and AirPods Pro, iPad Air, iPad 10.2, and MacBook Air have their prices slashed for Independence Day. Save up to $99 when you buy today.

AirPods – from $139

Make multimedia consumption, calls, and conferences a quality experience with the Apple AirPods. This second-generation model packs the Apple H1 chip, which ushers in a series of enhancements over the older generation. Range and wireless connection are beefier, gaming lag is reduced, and calls connect faster. The “Hey, Siri” feature also makes the operation more convenient.

If you love the EarPods, you’ll love the way these AirPods sound. Instrumentals are smoothed over with soft and pleasant warmth, bass is rich and full, and midrange and treble are clear. And since these earbuds sit gently on the ears, they remain comfortable for long hours all while minimizing intrusion from unwanted ambient noise.

AirPods with Charging Case — $139, was $169:

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $200:

AirPods Pro – $234, was $249

Go for the AirPods Pro if you want more bells and whistles. This model carries all the good features of the original AirPods combined with a range of upgrades that surpass the older models. They come with soft and flexible ear tips that not only allows for a secure, comfortable fit, but also provide a better seal, which makes for improved sound delivery, bass response, and noise cancellation.

From sound performance to noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro do it all and do it well. Sound is delivered with tuneful and punchy bass and fine details, while unwanted background noise can easily be muted with effective noise cancellation. They are actually in the same league with premium options from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser.

iPad 10.2 – $279, was $350

If you’re looking for a great, budget-friendly tablet for productivity, learning, and entertainment, we recommend the latest model of the standard iPad. This model is equipped with beefed-up support for Apple Pencil and is compatible with the Smart Keyboard (accessories sold separately). This makes the tablet a capable portable workstation, and combined with the new iPadOS, allows for convenient desktop-grade operation.

Inside the iPad 10.2 is the A10 Fusion processor complete with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. This combo may not be a match for the beastly hardware of the iPad Pro, but it does a fine job of running tasks smoothly. Browsing the web, watching movies, playing games, and skipping in and out of apps pose no problems. The overall experience is made better with the tablet’s larger screen, offering extra space for multitasking and other activities.

iPad Air – $469, was $469

The iPad Air is the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPad and the beefier but pricier iPad Pro. Not your regular tablet, the iPad Air works with both the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard (both sold separately) to cover work faster and more efficiently. This means you’ll be able to do typing jobs and bang out some creative projects such as sketching.

Performance-wise, the iPad Air proved fast and seamless. This is all thanks to the A12 Bionic processor which lets you multitask and zip through numerous apps without a sweat. Other features you’ll love include the fantastic LCD screen which you can expect to display crisp details and rich colors, plus small interface touches like the Split View which makes working on the tablet more convenient.

MacBook Air – $900, was $999

The latest MacBook Air carries the elegant build quality and sleek aesthetic that the MacBook line is known for. What separates it from the older model, however, are the upgrades made under the hood. One of these enhancements is the screen. Apple’s True Tone technology is built in place which makes images appear more natural and with more accurate colors.

Additionally, there’s the tenth-generation dual-core Intel Core i3 processor. Backed by 8GB of RAM and a speedy solid-state drive (SSD), this chipset enables the laptop to deliver reliable performance on everyday computing tasks, including word processing, web surfing, video streaming, and PhotoShop. There’s a little lag when multiple browser tabs, applications, and programs are open at once, but not enough to significantly slow you down.

