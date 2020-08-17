Back-to-School AirPods Deals 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

The time has come for you to head back to school (or study at home, given the state of things) and if you need a pair of true wireless earbuds that are perfect for studying, taking calls, and listening to music, Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro have got you covered. As part of Amazon’s back-to-school sales, you can now get them today for as cheap as $135. Better act fast though as discounts on Apple products typically don’t last long.

AirPods with Charging Case — $135, was $159

Want to listen to music at school without your teacher noticing it? Just kidding! You should always pay attention in class, young man/lady. But if you do hate wires getting constantly tangled up and want a pair of earbuds that will work effortlessly with your iPhone, there’s no better option than Apple’s AirPods. The standard ones come with a wired charging case (for something you can charge atop a Qi wireless charger, take a look at the two options below) and are the cheapest AirPods that you can get – perfect for students who are on a budget. Right now you can get them at Amazon for $135 instead of $159 – a cool $24 off.

The AirPods are astonishingly easy to operate (well, for iOS users anyway) and boast rock-solid connectivity. Out of the box, they already have a fair amount of juice in them, and this is where the magic happens. If your iOS device’s Bluetooth is activated, simply opening the case and taking the AirPods out will make a pop-up appear on the screen for immediate pairing. The AirPods are also very easy to operate. Inside them are accelerometers and other sensors that determine when the buds have been inserted and removed from your ears. Removing one AirPod will automatically pause music, and tapping the exterior of either AirPod will summon Siri. You can ask her to set a reminder, schedule an alarm, place a call, or adjust the volume of your music up or down. She can even help you out with your homework. Just fire away questions and she’ll answer you the best way she can – completely hands-free! In terms of battery life, the AirPods are touted to deliver up to five hours of listening time and two hours of talk time on a single full charge. Of course, it all boils down to the degree of usage. With multiple charges from the AirPods case, Apple says you can expect a total of 24 hours of listening time or 11 hours of talk time.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – $169, was $199

Students who are completely hooked up on the Apple ecosystem and want an even more convenient true wireless earbuds experience need to get the AirPods 2. Aside from the Wireless Charging Case upgrade, the second generation of the AirPods possesses quite a few notable improvements underneath the hood, including the H1 chipset, longer talk time, and support for voice-activated Siri. They also remain ridiculously easy to operate and set up for iOS devices, which is the whole point of getting these and ditching your iPhone’s EarPods. Right now, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169 (down from $199) at Amazon.

The latest AirPods can now be charged wirelessly, unlike the original. The Wireless Charging Case has its LED lights on the front, which allows you to see charging status when the case is placed atop a Qi charging pad. Apple claims that the case can carry the same amount of reserve charging it did three years ago, offering up to 24 hours, which still beats most competitors. The onboard controls are the same as before. Each AirPod works autonomously, which means they don’t run out of juice at the same time. They auto-pause audio immediately when you take one out – but only with Apple devices. Unfortunately, they still don’t have volume and song-skipping default controls, offering only play and skip forward with a double-tap. You can assign play/pause, next track, and previous track controls in your iPhone’s Bluetooth settings on either earbud if you want to, though. To change the volume, you can simply ask Siri to turn it up or down for you. Speaking of Siri, voice-activated control wasn’t possible with the old AirPods. You can thank Apple’s new H1 chip for adding it, alongside lower gaming lag, and its “50% faster” connection for phone calls. The AirPods are perfect for iOS users, but if you want premium features such as sweat-resistance and active noise cancellation in your earbuds, check out the AirPods Pro below.

AirPods Pro – $234, was $249

If you need a trusty pair of true wireless earbuds for studying, making calls, or just listening to music, you can never go wrong with Apple’s AirPods Pro. With amazing ergonomics, improved sound quality, spectacular noise cancellation, and Siri always there when you need her, the AirPods Pro are shockingly good and the perfect study buddies.

These earbuds are amazingly comfortable to wear, thanks to soft silicone tips that make them seem like they’re not even there. This makes them perfect for listening to audiobooks, podcasts, lectures, and other school-related stuff (or just plain old music) for hours at a time without your ears getting hurt. And with probably the best noise-canceling feature we’ve ever encountered on a pair of true wireless earbuds (very hard to pull off considering they don’t surround your ears completely like over-ear headphones), the AirPods Pro will let you focus on your homework without getting disturbed.

These are also great for working out. With an IPX4 rating, the AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and can be taken to the school gym (just don’t forget to take them off once you shower). They inherit the original AirPods’ controls which means they’re easy to operate and, as expected, Siri is always listening and ready to answer all your questions. You can ask her just about anything, like who invented the telephone, what substance makes plants’ leaves green, and what pi is exactly. Last but certainly not least, the AirPods Pro deliver a pretty impressive sonic performance. Their sound signature is terrific, rich in subtle details with some zesty treble, rounded up by a full-bodied bass. You can score the terrific AirPods Pro at Amazon right now for $234 instead of $249.

