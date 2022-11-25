Black Friday Headphone Deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5

It’s Black Friday, and we all know what that means: Black Friday deals. Specifically, we’re here to talk about Black Friday headphone deals, which see a slew of fantastic models from the likes of Bose and Sony in the bargain bin. Join us as we track all of the best Black Friday headphone deals, live, right here.

Top 5 Black Friday Headphone Deals

Sony WH-CH710N — $68, was $150

One of the most affordable over-the-ear options, the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones offer great noise cancellation at an incredible price. These headphones from Sony utilize Dual Noise Sensor technology, which automatically detects the environment around you so that it can provide you with the ideal listening experience. Even more exciting is that these headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and charge super fast, so you can keep listening longer without interruption. You can get up to an hour of playback time from only 10 minutes of charge, so you’ll never be without your music, even when you’re on the go. You can even switch to Ambient Sound mode when you’re listening in any situation where you would like to be more aware of the world around you, like during a commute on the train or on a solo walk. These headphones charge via USB Type-C for the fastest possible charge.

Beasts Solo 3 — $131, was $200

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones have been a fan favorite for a long time, and that is not without good reason. These headphones were designed for high performance and feature both the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Perhaps one of the reasons Beats Solo3 are so popular is because they deliver up to 40 hours of battery life, so they can get you through a full week of commuting, walks, and workouts without ever needing to be recharged. Even if they do get low on battery, thanks to Fast Fuel technology, you can get up to three hours of playback from only five minutes of charging. Their sleek design is both affordable and totally portable; these headphones are the perfect over-the-ear option to take with you on the go, and they enable you to take calls, control your audio, and use Siri with their on-ear controls. It’s hard to imagine a more affordable all-around headphone than the Beats Solo3.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329

Bose is another brand that has become synonymous with high-quality sound experiences, and Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones are no exception to the rule. These tried and true fan-favorite headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation of any headphones on the market, enabling you to concentrate on the sound of your music or on your work without distraction. Thanks to six additional external microphones and Bose’s enhanced signal processing, the QC45s block out as much noise as possible. Their soft ear cushions make them comfortable for long wear, making them the perfect travel companion or work-from-home headphones, and if your work day includes a lot of phone calls, these headphones were made to deliver crystal-clear audio on calls. Bose’s QC45s offer up to 24 hours of battery life on just one charge, and you can get up to three hours of playback time with only a 15-minute quick charge. Don’t miss out on one of the best Bose headphone deals of the holiday season.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $348, was $399

Sony manages to outdo itself time and time again, the perfect example of which are the WH-1000XM5 headphones, a step up from the WH-1000XM4 model and some of the best headphones on the market. This upgraded model features two processors and eight microphones, making them pretty unmatched when it comes to noise cancellation and call quality. Even on an airplane, you’ll hardly be able to tell that there’s any noise around you at all when you’re enjoying music on the WH-1000XM5s. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life, making them ideal for travel, but should your battery get low, don’t worry, because in three minutes, you can charge them enough to last another three hours. The Speak-to-Chat feature is definitely one of the most unique features about these headphones — as soon as you begin a conversation with someone nearby, Speak-to-Chat stops your music and lets ambient sound in so you can have your conversation without having to adjust your headphones.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

Like many of you, we’ve been looking forward to all of the AirPods Black Friday deals, and the AirPods Max are at the top of the list. Apple’s over-the-ear wireless headphones are among the most popular due to the combination of their sleek design and incredible sound. The AirPods Max feature Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency mode so you can hear and interact with the world around you. AirPods Max deliver Spatial Audio that uses dynamic head tracking to give you the experience of theater-like sound that totally surrounds you for an unmatched listening experience. The knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions make the AirPods Max headphones you can wear all day long at the office or for travel, or for anything in between.

More Black Friday Headphone Deals

