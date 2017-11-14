Take a sneak peek at the Best Buy Black Friday deals before you buy

With Black Friday on the horizon, it’s becoming easier and easier to find a great deal. Though this buying holiday has predominantly been about waking up at the crack of dawn and rushing to your local retailer, the times are starting to change. Just last year, we saw about 10 million more Americans shopping online than in store.
It may be tempting to skip those Black Friday lines and join the online shopping revolution, but there are still some stores, like Best Buy, that make it worth your while to show up bright and early. To help you on your quest for the ultimate deal, here is a little preview of the Best Buy Black Friday deals.
You can also check out the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store for holiday savings available now.
Best Buy Black Friday preview
Best Buy’s doors will be opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but don’t worry, some of these deals will be available online as well. Check out the Best Buy Black Friday preview to see the full list of deals, or take a look at our favorites below.
Product availability may vary by store location.
Sharp 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV — $180
Save $320 on this 50-inch 4K TV. This particular television will be available in stores only, so you’ll have to plan you’re Black Friday route accordingly to take full advantage of this great deal. Make sure to take a look at our review before you buy, though.
You can also check out our favorite 4K TV deals for more options available right now.
128GB Apple iPad Mini 4 — $275
Normally priced at $400 this Black Friday deal will save you $125 on a brand new iPad. If you’re looking to do a little research before diving headfirst into that iPad life, you check out our hands-on review.
You can also take a look at our practical guide for choosing an iPad to help you decide.
Google Home Mini — $30 + Gift Card
Save $19 on this Google smart home device and you will also receive a $10 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. Choosing the right smart home device can be difficult, however, so make sure you read our review before you buy.
You can also see how it matches up to Amazon’s Echo dot to help you make the right decision.
Apple MacBook Air — $800
Normally priced at $1,000 this MacBook will be available for $200 off retail during Black Friday. If you’re an avid Apple follower, then you know that discounts on Apple products are quite rare, so you don’t want to miss this one.
You can also check out our guide for buying a MacBook for more info.
Xbox One S 500GB Console — $190
With the arrival of the Xbox One X, stores will be providing deep discounts to the Xbox One S. Save $90 on an awesome gaming console this Black Friday at Best Buy.
You can also check out a list of our favorite Xbox games to find the best games available now.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates and exclusive offers.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.