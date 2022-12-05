Best Buy Deals: Save on TVs, laptops, air fryer and more

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over for another year, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve missed your last chance to grab a bargain. But there’s a huge sale happening at Best Buy right now, with discounts on everything from air fryers and gaming laptops to headphones and TVs. We’ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best deals out there, and you’ll find them below. There are no guarantees how long these deals will stick around though, so if one takes your fancy, snap it up quickly!

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer — $40, was $110

One of the best air fryers around, this 8-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer is an excellent option for whipping up delicious crispy fried chicken, perfect French fries, and much more. With its divided basket, you can cook two things at once, and as well as air frying it also roasts, broils, bakes, dehydrates, keeps food warm, and reheats your food. There’s even a pizza option. With its 1,700 watts of power, it heats up faster than many other air fryers, so your food will be ready in a flash, while the heat circulation system ensures even airflow for evenly cooked treats. The included non-stick basket and crisping tray can be popped in the dishwasher for easy clean up too, making the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer an excellent choice.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $160, was 230

For those in the market for the best Fitbit around, the Fitbit Versa 4 ticks a lot of boxes, and at this price, it’s hard to resist! Compared to the Versa 3, it adds more exercise modes, taking the total to 40, making it a great option if you like to switch up your workouts. It also tracks all the usual metrics including Active Zone Minutes, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep, plus provides you with a daily readiness score so you always know whether to rest or train. With six-day battery life, a waterproof build, and a slimmer design than the Versa 3, it’s an excellent buy right now.

Acer 14-inch Chromebook C425 — $179, was $329

The Acer Chromebook C425 is one of the best Chromebook deals around right now. Perfect for students or remote workers — or anybody looking to be productive on the go — its 14-inch Full HD display is the perfect size for productivity, while its compact NanoEdge design means it slips easily into a bag. Powered by an Intel Core m3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of fast eMMC storage, it can handle anything from spreadsheets to casual gaming, web browsing, and more. There’s a built-in media card reader, integrated graphics great for casual games, an HD webcam for those video meetings, and all-day battery life. Plus, it runs Chrome OS with cloud backups and built-in virus protection.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones — $350, was $400

Anybody looking for the best headphone deals should snap up this discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. With some of the best active noise cancellation of any headphones, they pack up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC enabled), and a quick charge feature that gives you up to three hours of playback time in just three minutes. Just place your hand over the right earcup to enable transparency mode and keep track of your surroundings, and pair at the speed of light with Android devices thanks to Google Fast Pair. Bluetooth multipoint also makes it easy to connect to two devices simultaneously. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones ensure whatever you’re listening to sounds stunning, with full manual EQ control through the Sony Headphones app. All this, and they’re elegant and comfortable too, perfect for long listening sessions.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil Bundle with Beat Saber (128GB) — $350, was $400

If you’re wondering whether to wait for the Meta Quest 3, consider this deal your sign to snap up a Meta Quest 2 right now — it’s so good, we named it our best VR headset overall in our roundup of the best VR headsets. You can play all the best Meta Quest 2 games, and included in this bundle you get Resident Evil 4 and the addictive VR rhythm game Beat Saber, making this excellent value for money. The Meta Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, so you can play wirelessly without a gaming PC, or pick up a link cable to play over 1,000 titles in the Rift library. This is a fully immersive VR experience, with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback making you feel like you’re actually in the game. The Quest 2’s super fast processor and high-resolution display ensure everything from games to fitness and entertainment apps looks great, and with over 350 titles in the Quest library, there’s something here for the whole family. You can even cast your experience to your big-screen TV so everyone can get in on the action.

70-inch Hisense A6G Series Smart 4K TV — $400, was 510

This next deal is one of the best 70-inch TV deals around right now and lets you turn your living room into a home cinema for less. The 70-inch Hisense A6G Series Smart TV boasts 4K resolution, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, so everything from your favorite Netflix shows to family photos looks stunning. It’s a smart TV running on the Android TV platform, which means in-built Google Assistant and Chromecast, so you can play content on your TV from compatible mobile devices, or enjoy hands-free control with the included voice remote. Gamers will also appreciate the Auto Low Latency Mode, which auto-detects your gaming consoles and reduces input lag for smoother gaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop (15.6-inch) — $550, was $900

Play everything from the latest AAA titles to cute casual games with one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now. The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop packs high-end specs into an affordable, light yet sturdy machine, with a minimalist design and 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate. A powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics mean this laptop can handle all the latest games, with a 256GB SSD to store all those games, plus your photos, videos, documents, and more. You’re also getting a spacious full-sized blue backlit keyboard and large trackpad, with air intake vents in the keyboard to help keep the laptop cool, and all the ports you could ever need.

65-inch LG B2 Series OLED Smart 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,900

You’d normally expect to pay more for OLED TV deals, which means this 65-inch OLED Smart TV from LG is sure to sell out fast. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs use self-lit pixels that light up independently of one another, meaning wide viewing angles and near-perfect contrast. This TV’s packed with features to turn your living room into a home theater, with high dynamic range support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma — basically, ensuring a more vibrant picture whether you’re watching the latest movies or your favorite show. Gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 ports for all their consoles, LG’s automatic Game Optimizer mode, plus Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

