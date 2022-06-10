Best Buy is having a massive gaming PC flash sale this weekend

If you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming PC for a while now but are waiting for a sale, you’re in luck. Best Buy has a massive flash sale on gaming PCs, so it’s the perfect time to look at everything on offer from the link below. We’ve also collected some excellent deals for you to look to help with your choice.

MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop — $1,200, was $1,500

While being more well known for motherboards and GPUs, MSI still makes a pretty good pre-built PC, and we don’t often see them on sale, which makes this especially interesting. The first thing you’ll likely want to know is what GPU’s in the box, and we’re happy to say that it’s the RX 6700 XT, one of the top AMD GPUs, and about roughly equivalent to an Nvidia RTX 3070 if you’re more familiar with that. Given the powerful GPU, you can easily run games at 2K and a 144Hz refresh rate using something you can find among one of our gaming monitor deals. As for the CPU, it’s a mid- to high-end Ryzen 5 5600X, so it should easily handle CPU-intensive tasks like simulation and strategy games. You also get 16GB of RAM, which is what we’d expect in a higher-end gaming PC, and 500GB of SSD storage, which is a bit on the smaller side but not too bad with good management.

iBUYPOWER Trace MR Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,500

Next up is iBUYPOWER, a company that focuses completely on custom pre-built gaming PCs, which is pretty nice if you have an idea of what specs you want. Of course, this one comes with an already established spec build, in the form of the RTX 2060 GPU and an 11th-gen Intel Intel i7-11700F, a great combo that should manage most games fine, albeit in slightly lower graphical settings. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is great, and a total storage of 1.48TB through a combination of a 1TB HDD and a 480GB SSD, meaning you aren’t likely to be running out of space any time soon.

HP OMEN 30L Gaming Desktop — $1,400, was $1,700

Another great deal is on an HP OMEN 30L Gaming Desktop, one of the company’s mainstays along with its HP Pavilion lineup. This one in with an RTX 3060, a reasonably good GPU that should handle most AAA games well, especially if you’re using a 2K, 144Hz monitor or lower. The CPU is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, which is a bit more powerful than the GPU, meaning it’s great for doing productivity or editing work that requires a lot of CPU resources. As for RAM, you get 16GB, and storage is a reasonable 1TB SSD, making this a great gaming PC deal overall.

