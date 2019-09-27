Best Buy slashes prices on LG and Sony soundbar systems and subwoofers

The advances in hardware design that ensure that our electronics keep getting smaller, thinner, and lighter don’t just apply to the mobile devices we carry around with us every day. Even large things that are in our homes, like televisions, are getting sleeker, and many people are ditching traditional wired speaker systems for a more compact piece of technology that delivers a great sound experience with a much smaller footprint: the soundbar.

Soundbars are increasingly popular and it’s not hard to see why. Even today’s 4K TVs generally don’t have great built-in speakers, and a soundbar is a fine way to get better audio without the expense and hassle of a traditional surround sound speaker setup. Surround sound is costly, tricky to install (there is generally lots of wiring involved), and requires you to have sufficient space for it, while a soundbar simply mounts right underneath your TV. It’s not a substitute for a full surround sound speaker system, but it’s a great alternative for apartment dwellers and for people who value simplicity.

Best Buy has just knocked prices down on a couple brand-name soundbars from LG and Sony, so now’s your chance to score one on the cheap and take your home entertainment setup to the next level. Better still, both of these 2.1-channel soundbars come with wireless subwoofers and ring in at around $200 or less.

LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $140

This 300-watt unit from LG might be the most cost-effective brand-name soundbar you’re likely to find right now. Its 2.1-channel design works like two speakers – one left, one right – built into a single slim housing that sits or mounts right under your TV. It also includes a subwoofer (“2.1” indicates two speaker driver channels and one subwoofer channel) which connects to the soundbar wirelessly, cutting down further on messy cable clutter.

The LG soundbar is Bluetooth-enabled as well, meaning that you can stream audio content like music and podcasts right to the soundbar from your Bluetooth-compatible smartphone or tablet. At a super-affordable $140 after a $60 discount, this 2.1-channel soundbar is a dead simple and budget-friendly way to enjoy better sound from your home theater setup.

Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $200

Another and slightly more powerful option is this Sony soundbar. Like the LG unit, the Sony soundbar features 2.1 channels and comes with a wireless subwoofer for delivering that deep, punchy bass. The Sony soundbar also puts out a little more power at 320 watts, while Dolby Digital decoding and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology simulate multi-channel surround sound for a more cinematic home theater experience. Bluetooth connectivity allows for wireless audio streaming from your mobile device as well.

For just $200 from best Buy after an $80 discount, the Sony 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle is a nice upgrade pick over the LG soundbar that is still very affordable.

