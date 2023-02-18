The Best Buy Presidents Day sale has already started, with discounts on a wide variety of products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. We’ve rounded up the retailer’s top offers here, to help you decide what to purchase. Don’t think that you’ve got the whole weekend to shop though, because we’re not sure if the stocks of some of these deals will last until the holiday arrives.

Asus E410 Laptop — $175, was $250

The Asus E410 shows that laptop deals can get very cheap but still provide dependable performance. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM is enough to handle basic functions such as making reports and doing online research, while its 14-inch display with HD resolution is clear and colorful enough for watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, plus a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $219, was $319

Shoppers turn to Chromebook deals for cheap alternatives to Windows-based laptops, like the Lenovo Chromebook 3. Its components — the MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM — don’t look like much on paper, but they are capable of providing smooth performance thanks to Google’s Chrome OS. The Chromebook features built-in cloud support to supplement its 64GB eMMC, and it’s got a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution.

Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $250, was $330

If you don’t mind going for older models, you may want to purchase the 2021 Apple iPad. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, and it may be updated to iPadOS 16, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its iPads. It comes with an 8MP Wide camera at the back, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front, and Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. The iPad promises up to 10 hours of battery life before requiring a recharge, and it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $250, was $400

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors. The TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also enables voice commands through the Alexa Voice Remote. If you’re on the hunt for TV deals, you can’t go wrong with the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329

Bose is always in demand wherever there are headphone deals because of amazing products like the Bose QuietComfort 45. The wireless headphones offer high-fidelity sound through its TriPort architecture and adjustable EQ, and they’re comfortable to wear throughout their 22-hour battery life on a single charge. The Bose QuietComfort 45 also come with the brand’s acoustic noise cancelling technology that uses six external microphones and enhanced signal processing to block unwanted noise from causing distractions.

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base — $350, was $500

If you’re thinking about buying from robot vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean floor, the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S may be what you’re looking for. The cleaning device is powerful enough to deep-clean all kinds of surfaces, and it comes with a multi-stage filtration system that handles all kinds of dust and allergens. The robot vacuum can clean for up to 60 minutes before heading back to recharge in its Self-Empty Base, which can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris before you need to empty it yourself.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB) — $399, was $599

Android fans in search of phone deals may want to give the Google Pixel 7 a try, as it’s tagged in our list of the best Android phones as the one that provides the best value. The smartphone offers smooth performance with the Google Tensor G2 processor, multiple layers of protection with the Titan M2 security chip, and a bright and colorful 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 resolution. It comes with two cameras at the back — a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, and a 12MP wide-angle camera.

LG 75-inch UP7300PUC 4K TV — $580, was $800

Upgrade your home theater setup with the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV, which is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K to enable bright colors, sharp details, and high contrast with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it runs on LG’s webOS 6.0 platform to provide access to all of your favorite streaming services. You’ll receive recommendations on new content to watch based on your preferences on the 4K TV’s Home Dashboard, on which you’ll also receive updates on your other smart home devices.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 3-Camera Security Bundle — $600, was $900

Protect your home by taking advantage of security camera deals like this bundle that comes with three units of the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight camera. It can record at 4K Ultra HD resolution, with 12x zoom, a 180-degree view, and color night vision. You’ll be able to speak with whoever’s outside your home through its two-way audio system, and you can get a better look by activating the integrated spotlight. The bundle also includes a base station, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, anti-theft mounts for each camera, and a security yard sign.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop — $1,100, was $1,650

Don’t settle for outdated machines when there are gaming laptop deals that involve powerful devices like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It will be able to smoothly run the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll be able to appreciate the gaming laptop’s output on its 14-inch display with WQXGA resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed, and ROG Intelligent Cooling to keep the device running at peak performance.

