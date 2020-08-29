The best Google Chromecast deals for September 2020

If you’re looking to join the streaming revolution but don’t own a modern smart TV and understandably don’t want to shell out hundreds for one, then Google Chromecast is a cheap way to use streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu (among others) on any “dumb” television that has an HDMI port. Both the 1080p Chromecast and the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra can be yours for well under $100, and to help you save even more, we’ve smoked out a handful of the best Google Chromecast deals and bundles right here. If you’re ready to start streaming your favorite content on the cheap, then read on:

Chromecast vs. Chromecast Ultra

There are two Chromecast models on the market today, and which one you need will largely come down to what sort of TV you’re hooking it up to. The standard Chromecast, now in its third generation, can stream video content up to a resolution of 1080p; the Chromecast Ultra is capable of 4K HDR streaming, however, so if you have an Ultra HD TV (and one that doesn’t have built-in streaming capabilities as almost all modern 4K televisions do), then that’s the one you’ll want to spring for. The only requirement is that your TV must have an HDMI port as this is how the Chromecast dongle interfaces with the television.

What happened to Chromecast Audio?

Chromecast Audio was a unique little dongle that allowed you to stream content such as music and podcasts to any “dumb” speaker, similar to how the other Chromecast players allow you to use a “dumb” TV like a smart TV. Chromecast Audio never quite caught on, however, due to lack of demand for such a device as well as the huge popularity of audio streaming services like Pandora and Spotify. If you’re looking for something like Chromecast Audio, then we recommend the Amazon Echo Dot, which offers audio streaming along with Alexa A.I. and a built-in speaker for around the same price.

