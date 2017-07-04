The best Fourth of July sales on tech, clothing, outdoor gear, and more

Independence Day brings barbecues, fireworks, and of course, big discounts. Whether you’re looking to score some savings on electronics, clothing, outdoor gear, or all of the above, we’ve picked out some of the best Fourth of July sales going right now. Be sure to check out these limited-time offers that let you enjoy up to 50 percent off from big-name retailers including, TechRabbit, Macy’s, and Backcountry.

Columbia : Columbia is a household name in the world of clothing and sporting gear. If you’re an avid nature-lover and need some new equipment for the summer, then you can currently take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of casual and outdoor clothing for men, women, and kids, as well as some other accessories and equipment including hats, footwear, and backpacks.

Backcountry : Backcountry is another retailer of outdoor clothing and equipment that features well-known manufacturers like North Face and Patagonia, and is currently offering one of the best Fourth of July sales out there. You can take up to 50 percent off of a myriad of clothing and footwear as well as all sorts of hard-use kit for camping, hiking, climbing, and biking. These discounts include many big-ticket items such as tents and bicycles, so this is a great chance to potentially save hundreds of dollars on brand-name gear.

Case-Mate : A protective case can do more than just guard your tech, it's also a great way to dress up your otherwise boring-looking device and express your style. Case-Mate carries a wide selection of phone and tablet covers, from classic leather wallet cases to unique jeweled and glittered designs, that are as functional as they are attractive. For the Fourth of July, Case-Mate is offering a generous 25 percent sitewide discount on its entire collection of cases, screen protectors, and more.

Looking for more great deals and Fourth of July sales? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.