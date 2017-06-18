The best 6 cheap tablets to buy

You don’t have to break the bank to secure yourself a new tablet. There are plenty of budget options out there. If you’re willing to compromise, you can easily snag yourself a serviceable device for less than $200. Cheap tablets have improved fast in the last couple of years, and they’ve continued to drop in price as smartphones have grown larger and eaten into the tablet market.

If you’re feeling the pinch right now and that budget is limited, here are the best cheap tablets that $200 or less will buy you.

This is a remarkably capable tablet for the price. The 8-inch display has a respectable 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, there’s 16GB of storage onboard with space for a MicroSD card, and the battery life is solid. It also comes with Alexa for quick voice searches and commands. If you just want a tablet for reading, games, and watching videos, then this will do the job. You’ll get more out of it if you’re invested in Amazon’s ecosystem, but the fact you’re limited to Amazon’s Appstore is going to understandably put some people off. Amazon does offer the even cheaper Fire 7 tablet at $50, but if you can stretch to the HD 8 we highly recommend that you do, because it offers a lot of small improvements that really add up when put together.

You should definitely check out the favorably reviewed, Zenpad S 8, if you’re shopping for a cheap Android tablet. Asus has been one of the leading manufacturers of Android tablets since the beginning, and this one offers great specs for the money. You get a quad-core, 64bit, Intel Atom Z3530 processor clocked at 1.3GHz, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot to add more. It also has a 5-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Best of all, there’s an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. If you want to play games and watch movies, this tablet will serve you well. It’s a stylish tablet that feels more expensive than it really is.

This tablet sticks out because of the innovative rotating kickstand along the side, which also enables you to turn the impressive 8-megapixel camera. The versatile kickstand will prop your tablet in landscape, but it also has a hook in case you want to hang it up. The 8-inch screen has a 1280 x 800-pixel resolution, and there’s a 1.3 GHz Qualcomm processor inside with 2GB of RAM. You get 16GB of internal storage, but there is a MicroSD card slot for expansion. The big 6,200 mAh battery gives you plenty of power and it runs Android 5.1. It is a bit heavier than similarly-sized tablets because of that kickstand, but it’s ideal for watching movies on and it offers decent sound, too, via the dual front-facing speakers.

Here’s a portable tablet with nice build quality that offers a decent mix of specs for a low price. As the name suggests, Samsung’s budget tablet has a 7-inch display. The resolution is 1280 x 800 pixel, so this is fine for reading on. It has a decent quad-core processor inside with 1.5GB of RAM, which is about standard around this price point. You only get 8GB of storage, but there’s room for a MicroSD card. The battery life is very good. Unusually, the Tab A 7 also has a fairly decent 5-megapixel camera, as well as a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, so this is the cheap tablet to go for if the camera is important to you.

At this price, you can forgive the wide bezels and the 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. Inside, you’ll find a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with just 1GB of RAM, but this tablet still performs surprisingly well in practice. You only get 8GB of storage and a 3-megapixel camera, but that’s counterbalanced by a decent 4,000mAh battery, which delivers around 10 hours of service. It’s a solid, 7-inch Android tablet that offers good value for money. If you want something to read on and maybe watch the odd video, this cheap tablet will do the job. Read our full review of the LG G Pad 7.0 here.

A tablet with a 10.1-inch display for well under $200 is not to be scoffed at. Thankfully, this is a major improvement over the original, fuzzy-screened A10. This time around the resolution is 1920 x 1200 pixels, there’s a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 7,000mAh battery for up to 10 hours of juice on the go. It also runs Android 4.4 out of the box, but can be updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop. To put it simply, this tablet is an absolute bargain.

