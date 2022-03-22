Best GameStop deals for March 2022

As one of the most popular gaming retailers out there, GameStop deals are often worth checking out. With so many choices though when it comes to gaming deals, how do you know where to start? We’ve looked through the best deals and rounded up the best of the bunch. This applies to whether you’re looking for console gaming hardware, a gaming laptop, a new monitor, or even a new iPhone. Read on while we take you through the best GameStop deals.

Best GameStop deals

WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB — $70, was $85

Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller — $140, was $180

MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor — $287, was $360

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB, Unlocked) — $481, was $899

RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,800

WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB — $70, was $85

Why Buy

Extra storage for all your games

Ideal for PC, Playstation or Xbox

Highly portable

Stylishly practical

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB is a great addition for any gamer’s arsenal of hardware. Underneath its sleek hood, it contains 2TB of storage which is plenty for all your games. The advantage here is that the WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB works with anything that accepts a hard drive. All you need to do is use its USB cable to plug it into your PC or games console. Whether you’re looking to expand your portal storage needs for your gaming laptop, or you’re looking to expand storage on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, this hard drive has you covered.

It’s worth noting that the way games consoles work, you’ll only be able to install PlayStation 4 or Xbox One games on the hard drive but when you think about it, it’s likely that most of your games collection is still PlayStation 4 or Xbox One based, even if you do own the latest consoles. With such useful flexibility, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB is so much easier than installing an extra internal hard drive for any of your systems.

It has a lightweight design that means you can easily toss it in your bag to take between different locations. Whether you’re heading over to a friend’s with some big gaming plans, or looking to even store some regular files on the system for school or work, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive 2TB does the job admirably. Unlike internal hard drives, you don’t need to spend time with a screwdriver setting it up. In most cases, you simply plug the hard drive in and it’s good to go. At the very most, your console might send a few minutes formatting it ready for use, but that’s no hassle at all for you.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller — $140, was $180

Why Buy

Professional standard controller

Extensive customization options

Rechargeable battery

Plenty of pairing options

If you’re an avid Xbox gamer, you kind of owe it to yourself to buy the Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller. That goes for if you’re a PC gamer too as the controller works very well with both PC and Xbox consoles. In many ways, it feels like a regular Xbox controller but it does so much more than that. That’s because it has extensive customization options which means Microsoft is confident in calling it the world’s most advanced controller.

In all, there are 30 different ways to play using the Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller. It comes with adjustable-tension thumbsticks so you can find the right fit for your fingers and hands. It also has hair trigger looks that can be shortened so you don’t need to hold them down as hard as before. Four paddles on the back of the controller add to your button options with it possible for you to assign different buttons for different purposes.

Helping that out is the ability to save up to three custom profiles and one default profile on the controller. Any time you want to switch to a different setup, you can simply hit the profile button to move between them. That way, you can have one profile for racing games, another for shooters, and more for MMOs or RPGs. Alongside that, you also get a wrap-around rubberized grip that feels good in your hands, and a rechargeable battery that offers up to 40 hours of battery life. The ultimate controller, you can pair it up via Xbox wireless, Bluetooth, or by hooking it up to your chosen device with the USB-C cable that’s bundled in. It even has two different d-pads to choose from so you truly can game in comfort. Spend a little time finding the right for you and you’ll wonder how you could ever go back to regular controllers.

MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor — $287, was $360

Why Buy

Immersive gaming display

WQHD resolution

144Hz refresh rate

Speedy 1ms response time

The MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor is the gaming monitor you’ve always dreamt of. If you’re looking to enjoy the most immersive gaming experience possible, the MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor is the one for you. Thanks to it being a curved display, you get to feel more part of the game you’re playing than through conventional monitors. The 32-inch display offers WQHD resolutions so games look better than ever with the monitor able to display more detail than elsewhere. Combined with a great graphics card, you’re certain of a great time playing the latest games and spotting details you’d never have seen with other hardware.

It’s a speedy monitor too. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz which means that motion blur is a thing of the past. You get to enjoy smooth sailing action, even when playing the fastest moving games out there. In addition, a 1ms response time ensures that lag is non-existent so you don’t have to worry about slow reactions when viewing anything on this screen. Throughout, the MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor looks gorgeous too thanks to sRGB 122% and DCI-P3 90% support.

Elsewhere, the features keep on coming with the MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor including a gaming OSD app so you can tweak things to your heart’s content. Additionally, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium Technology so your viewing experience is tear and stutter free. Anti-flicker technology further helps while there are also fewer problems with blue light emissions so you can avoid eye strain and fatigue, even after extended gaming sessions. 178 degrees of viewing angles means you can see what’s going on from any part of the room too, proving useful for spectators. Rounding things off nicely is a frameless design so the MSI 32-inch Optix Curved Gaming Monitor looks gorgeous on your desk.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB, Unlocked) — $481, was $899

Why Buy

Great OLED display

Fantastic cameras

Fast performance

Wireless charging

Once offering the best camera on a phone, the iPhone 11 Pro is still well worth your time when on sale. It offers a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that means that whatever you’re doing looks stunning. Whether you’re browsing the internet, playing the latest games, or watching streaming content, the iPhone 11 Pro ensures you get the best viewing experience. While the A13 Bionic chip might not be the newest processor anymore, it still flies so you get excellent performance here.

The star of the show for the iPhone 11 Pro is its camera system. It has numerous lenses. That includes a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a Wide lens, plus a Telephoto lens. Alongside that, additional modes include a Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and the ability to record 4K video up to 60 frames per second. If you’re keen to take photos, this is the phone for you. You’ll be really impressed by how great your imagery looks. Even the front camera is pretty great as it offers 12MP, along with a Portrait mode, 4K video support, and slo-mo too. It’s far more than just a camera for taking video calls while on the move, proving very competent.

There’s also the advantage of the iPhone 11 Pro working with the latest version of iOS. Bundling in a plethora of useful features, it teams up particularly well with all other Apple products but you don’t have to stick with the ecosystem exclusively. Incredibly easy to learn, iOS is frequently a dream to use. Elsewhere, the iPhone 11 Pro also offers wireless charging for those that hate to use too many cables, plus it’s water and dust resistant too with IP68 protection ensuring it can cope with up to four meters for up to 30 minutes.

RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,800

Why Buy

Incredibly thin design

Great display

Well made keyboard

Fast performance

The RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop offers a little of everything for the avid gamer who wants to be able to play on the move. At its heart is an 11th generation Quad-Core Intel i7 processor that certainly ensures that this laptop flies. To help it even further, it also has 16GB of memory which is the ideal amount when looking to game. 512GB of SSD storage means you have plenty of room to store all your favorite games without needing to swap them around and frequently uninstall older titles. The RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop also has a decent graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. While it’s a little older now, it’s still able to deal with the latest games so you can enjoy gaming on the move.

It’s the other details of the RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop that keep it appealing too. It has a 13-inch full HD display that offers a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You’re guaranteed of smooth visuals in games no matter how fast things get. In addition, it offers 100% sRGB color space so you know you’ll get the best looks out of whatever you’re playing. It also has a smartly made keyboard. The keyboard offers single-zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million color options so it looks fun, while there’s a precision glass touchpad too so it feels great under your fingers.

The RazerBlade 13 Gaming Laptop doesn’t scrimp on sound either with THX Spatial Audio for its four stereo speakers with a smart amplifier. There’s also Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), and USB-A ports for plenty of functionality. An HD webcam uses Windows Hello to help you log in safely, while Razer promises zero bloatware too so you get superior performance at all times. Extensive performance mode options means you can tweak as much as you want to.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

