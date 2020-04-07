  1. Deals
The best gaming headset deals for April 2020

When it comes to immersion, any serious gamer will tell you of the importance of a high-quality gaming headset. From hearing every in-game sound effect down to enemy footsteps to letting yourself get carried away by the melody of a great soundtrack, a good set of over-ear cans is one of the most essential pieces of equipment for getting the most out of your gaming sessions. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay a fortune for these anymore, and you have a lot of options available to you if you’re in the market for a cheap gaming headset that fits your needs without emptying your wallet.

Whether you’re playing on a laptop, desktop PC, or console, it behooves a deal-savvy gamer such as yourself to do some research and shop around for a gaming headset that will give you the most bang for your buck. Luckily, we’ve already done the work for you, sifting through the best currently available gaming headset deals and rounding them up below. Our picks range from around $20 to upward of $200, so no matter your needs or budget, chances are good that your next gaming headset is waiting for you right here:

Today’s best gaming headset deals

  • Turtle Beach Battle Buds Wired Gaming Earbuds$20 ($10 off)
  • Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset$60 ($20 off)
  • Sony Gold Wireless Gaming Headset with Fornite Neo Versa Bundle $70 ($30 off)
  • HP Omen Mindframe Wired Gaming Headset$98 ($52 off)
  • HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset$130 ($30 off)
  • SteelSeries Arctis 9X Gaming Headset$180 ($20 off)

Razer Kraken Wired Stereo Gaming Headset

$60 $80
Expires soon
The Razer Kraken has remained one of the best and most popular full-sized over-ear gaming headsets on the market for years now, and this is your chance to grab them at a very affordable price.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony Gold Wireless Stereo Headset w/Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle

$70 $100
Expires soon
If you want to go wireless without spending too much, Sony's own Gold gaming headset crafted specifically (although not exclusively) for the PS4 is a fantastic option that won't break the bank.
Buy at Best Buy

Corsair HS70 SE Wireless Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset

$80 $100
Expires soon
Attractive black and cream aesthetics, a comfortable over-ear design, solid build quality, and 7.1 virtual surround sound make the Corsair HS70 SE one of the best gaming headsets for less than $100.
Buy at Best Buy

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset

$90 $100
Expires soon
It's not the flashiest or the most stylish, but the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro is a serious contender for the best sub-$100 gaming headset out there right now.
Buy at GameStop

HP Omen Mindframe Wired 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$98 $150
Expires soon
Don't let the business-like HP name fool you: The Omen Mindframe headset is a serious pair of gaming headphones made much more attractive by this generous discount off their usual high price.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony Platinum Wireless 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$130 $160
Expires soon
Sony's Platinum wireless gaming headset is a worthy upgrade over the Gold model, boasting some notable improvements such as superior alloy-based build quality and a comfortable suspension head strap.
Buy at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Battle Buds Wired Stereo Gaming Headset

$20 $30
Expires soon
If over-ear headphones are too bulky, then these low-profile earbuds -- complete with built-in microphone -- are a great alternative with a super-small footprint.
Buy at Best Buy

Alienware Wireless 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$207 $230
Expires soon
Alienware built its name on high-end gaming PCs and its headset lives up to its lofty pedigree. Its acoustically-tuned drivers deliver great sound, and it can be used in both wired or wireless mode.
Buy at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox & PC

$85 $100
Expires soon
If you game on Xbox and PC and need a headset for one of those or both, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is a solid mid-range pick with features like wireless connectivity and virtual surround sound.
Buy at Best Buy

HyperX Cloud Earbuds for Nintendo Switch

$30 $40
Expires soon
At a glance, you wouldn't guess that the HyperX Cloud earbuds are for gaming, but an in-line microphone and immersive audio profile make them perfect for playing your Switch in handheld mode.
Buy at GameStop

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PlayStation

$85 $100
Expires soon
This version of Turtle Beach's popular Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset is made just for the PlayStation gamers out there.
Buy at Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Gaming Wireless Headset

$180 $200
Expires soon
No list of gaming headsets is complete without SteelSeries. Its Arctis 9X is a top-of-the-line model featuring superb sound, a retractable ClearCast mic, and a super-comfortable suspension headband.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a gaming headset

Choosing the right gaming headset isn’t as big of a decision as buying your next PC or console, but as with a mechanical keyboard or gaming mouse, you naturally don’t want to end up spending your hard-earned cash on one that isn’t a good fit. That’s why after setting your budget, it’s a good idea to spend a little time figuring out exactly what headset features you want and which ones you can live without (or maybe even ones you definitely do not want).

The first consideration after the price is what platform you’re gaming on. The vast majority of gaming headsets are universal in their basic functions, typically using a 3.5mm wired or Bluetooth wireless connection that allows them to interface with most devices (be they computers or consoles). Certain gaming headsets, however, are built with a specific system in mind and may have additional features that only function with that platform. For instance, a PlayStation 4 headset’s in-line remote or other onboard controls might not work properly with on your Xbox or PC even if the audio and basic in-game chat capabilities do, to name one common example. Just be sure to look over the specs and read customer reviews to make sure the headset you’re eyeing will operate fully with your chosen gaming setup. This is especially important if, like many gamers, you play on more than one platform.

More Gaming Deals

Choosing between a wired or wireless headset boils down to sound fidelity and convenience. Audiophiles generally agree that wired connections produce the best sound (which is not to say that a cheap wired gaming headset will sound better than a high-end wireless headset), so if you don’t absolutely need a wireless headset at your battle station, then it might not be worth paying the premiums that come with Bluetooth-enabled cans. That said, many if not most wireless headsets also include a 3.5mm audio jack and detachable cable, giving you the option for a wired connection when you want it. Along with possibly providing better audio, this also prevents you from draining your wireless headset’s battery all the time.

A final note before you buy: As with most electronics, you tend to get what you pay for, but you also get diminishing returns on your dollar after you cross a certain budget threshold — for gaming headsets, that’s typically around the $80-$100 mark. Nicer gaming headsets will naturally have better sound quality, sturdier construction (usually), nicer materials (namely metal instead of plastic), and clearer microphones, and even nicer ones will feature things like detailed EQ settings you can tweak to fine-tune your experience as well as 7.1 virtual surround sound. Don’t get too caught up with those additional features, however; while nice to have if you’re willing to pay for them, these are not essential and jack up the price. Know what you need, stick to your budget, adjust your expectations to your chosen price point, and you won’t end up with buyer’s remorse.

