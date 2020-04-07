When it comes to immersion, any serious gamer will tell you of the importance of a high-quality gaming headset. From hearing every in-game sound effect down to enemy footsteps to letting yourself get carried away by the melody of a great soundtrack, a good set of over-ear cans is one of the most essential pieces of equipment for getting the most out of your gaming sessions. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay a fortune for these anymore, and you have a lot of options available to you if you’re in the market for a cheap gaming headset that fits your needs without emptying your wallet.

Whether you’re playing on a laptop, desktop PC, or console, it behooves a deal-savvy gamer such as yourself to do some research and shop around for a gaming headset that will give you the most bang for your buck. Luckily, we’ve already done the work for you, sifting through the best currently available gaming headset deals and rounding them up below. Our picks range from around $20 to upward of $200, so no matter your needs or budget, chances are good that your next gaming headset is waiting for you right here:

Today’s best gaming headset deals

Turtle Beach Battle Buds Wired Gaming Earbuds — $20 ($10 off)

— ($10 off) Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset — $60 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) Sony Gold Wireless Gaming Headset with Fornite Neo Versa Bundle — $70 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) HP Omen Mindframe Wired Gaming Headset — $98 ($52 off)

— ($52 off) HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset — $130 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) SteelSeries Arctis 9X Gaming Headset — $180 ($20 off)

How to choose a gaming headset

Choosing the right gaming headset isn’t as big of a decision as buying your next PC or console, but as with a mechanical keyboard or gaming mouse, you naturally don’t want to end up spending your hard-earned cash on one that isn’t a good fit. That’s why after setting your budget, it’s a good idea to spend a little time figuring out exactly what headset features you want and which ones you can live without (or maybe even ones you definitely do not want).

The first consideration after the price is what platform you’re gaming on. The vast majority of gaming headsets are universal in their basic functions, typically using a 3.5mm wired or Bluetooth wireless connection that allows them to interface with most devices (be they computers or consoles). Certain gaming headsets, however, are built with a specific system in mind and may have additional features that only function with that platform. For instance, a PlayStation 4 headset’s in-line remote or other onboard controls might not work properly with on your Xbox or PC even if the audio and basic in-game chat capabilities do, to name one common example. Just be sure to look over the specs and read customer reviews to make sure the headset you’re eyeing will operate fully with your chosen gaming setup. This is especially important if, like many gamers, you play on more than one platform.

More Gaming Deals

Choosing between a wired or wireless headset boils down to sound fidelity and convenience. Audiophiles generally agree that wired connections produce the best sound (which is not to say that a cheap wired gaming headset will sound better than a high-end wireless headset), so if you don’t absolutely need a wireless headset at your battle station, then it might not be worth paying the premiums that come with Bluetooth-enabled cans. That said, many if not most wireless headsets also include a 3.5mm audio jack and detachable cable, giving you the option for a wired connection when you want it. Along with possibly providing better audio, this also prevents you from draining your wireless headset’s battery all the time.

A final note before you buy: As with most electronics, you tend to get what you pay for, but you also get diminishing returns on your dollar after you cross a certain budget threshold — for gaming headsets, that’s typically around the $80-$100 mark. Nicer gaming headsets will naturally have better sound quality, sturdier construction (usually), nicer materials (namely metal instead of plastic), and clearer microphones, and even nicer ones will feature things like detailed EQ settings you can tweak to fine-tune your experience as well as 7.1 virtual surround sound. Don’t get too caught up with those additional features, however; while nice to have if you’re willing to pay for them, these are not essential and jack up the price. Know what you need, stick to your budget, adjust your expectations to your chosen price point, and you won’t end up with buyer’s remorse.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations