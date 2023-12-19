 Skip to main content
The best last-minute tech gifts under $50

Jennifer Allen
By

This might feel like the most expensive time of year but you’d be surprised what tech and great gifts you’re able to buy for under $50 right now. Many retailers are appreciating that times are a little hard financially and taken the right approach to it. That means your $50 budget for a loved one can go a long way so they still get to enjoy a very cool new gift. Below, we’ve picked out some of the best gifts under $50 currently available. This includes smart speakers, earphones, smart bulbs, tablets, and much more. Pretty impressive for under $50 each, right? Let’s take a look.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) — $23, was $50

Echo Dot 5 in a kitchen.
Amazon

One of the best smart speakers around, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) is the perfect gift for anyone getting interested in making their home smarter. It’s inexpensive with a slightly pricier model offering a visible clock, but this basic model is great. It offers a great sound experience for the size with clear vocals and deeper bass than you’d expect for the size. You can ask Alexa all kinds of things from what the weather is right down to playing music or simply asking it some trivia questions. It also works well with your smart home so you can control all your smart devices without any trouble. It’s the ideal companion for any room of your home working well as an alarm, timer, faithful assistant, and so much more.

JLab JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds — $30, was $40

JLab JBuds Mini in five colors.
JLab

When I first got the JLab JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds, I was worried I’d lose them. They’re incredibly small with the charging case having a loop to attach it to your keychain. Despite being so small, they sound surprisingly good for the price even if they won’t be rivalling more expensive examples of the best wireless earbuds. Each earbud has 5.5 hours of playtime with 20 total hours via the charging case. IP55 protection is useful while there’s also Bluetooth Multipoint support and you can even change the EQ via presets within the JLab app. A certain amount of noise cancellation is here too which helps you focus on what you’re listening to better than most other super budget earbuds can provide.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart Air Fryer — $50, was $130

A woman taps the outside of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.
Bella

While Bella doesn’t feature in our look at the best air fryers, it makes some great budget devices. The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Air Fryer offers a decent capacity so you can prepare up to 6.5 pounds of food. It also has 1700W of power along with nine preset cooking programmes to save you needing to do much. An easy-to-use digital touchscreen makes it simple to change temperatures while the whole thing is also easy to clean thanks to being dishwasher safe. If you’re gifting the wonders of air frying to someone, this is a great way to start.

More gifts under $50

  • Gocii AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack —
  • Amazon Echo Pop —
  • TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini 3-pack —
  • Apple AirTag —
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K —
  • Philips Hue White Smart Bulb 2-pack —
  • Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds —
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 —
  • Amazon Fire 7 Tablet —
  • JBL Tune 660NC —

Jennifer Allen



