This simple 8-quart air fryer is over 50% off at Best Buy

We like fried food as much as the next guy, but it takes a lot of time and preparation to properly douse French fries and mozzarella sticks in boiling-hot oil. This is why your friends at Digital Trends have jumped on the air fryer bandwagon and have no plans of vacating any time soon. Not only do these super-convenient countertop appliances produce our favorite fried meals in record time, but they cut out all the excess fat that goes into non-air-fryer dishes.

We’re always on the lookout for air fryer deals, and we found a great one at Best Buy: Right now, you can purchase the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer for just $60. Normally priced at $130, that’s a solid $70 discount you’ll be able to save for a rainy day!

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer

First and foremost, when one cooks fried foods, one usually cooks a lot of fried food. Fortunately, the Bella Pro’s 8-qt. fryer can hold up to 6.5 pounds of grub. Of course, you’ll want the kind of convection that’s going to get heat to each and every part of your boneless wings trove. That’s where the Bella Pro’s High Performance Circular Heat Technology comes in. Combined with the fryer’s 1700W of cooking power, you’ll never have to worry about uncooked portions.

You’ll also have up to nine different cooking presets to choose from. In the mood for a quick batch of bacon? There’s a setting for that. How about chicken or salmon? There are settings for both of those foods too. The built-in touchscreen is also simple and easy to use, and the stainless steel finish lets the Bella Pro shine in any kitchen!

Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy your first air fryer, wait no more! Get the Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer for just $60 while this promo lasts. We also suggest checking out some of the best Prime Day deals that are still hanging around.