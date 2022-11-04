 Skip to main content
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for November 2022

Are you  looking for Google Home and Google Nest deals for your smart home? Adding new devices so you can talk a digital assistant and control everything with your voice is a significant convenience. You can say “Hey, Google” or “OK, Google” to use voice commands with a Google Assistant-compatible smart device. With a Google Assistant-compatible smart speaker, you can play music, ask questions, make voice or video calls, or control smart home devices throughout your home. The digital voice assistant stands ready to answer a question or fulfill your request. We’ve spent some time searching all over for the best Google Home and Google Nest Mini deals. Keep reading to see our top picks, stay up to date on what’s available, and to find out where to get the best prices.

Best Google Home deals and Google Nest deals

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display

$180 $230
Use the updated Nest Hub as the communications and entertainment hub of your home. The 10-inch HD display and stereo speakers wiht a 30-watt subwoofer set the sound stage for enless entertainment. more
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

$30 $49
The second generation Google Nest Mini smart speaker is your gateway to voice control of your home, plus it has improved music playback audio quality. Just say "Hey, Google" to ask questions. more
Buy at Walmart

Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit with Extra Bulb

$14 $55
Get two GE C-Life smart bulbs for the price of one in this bundle together with a Google Home Mini. It doesn't require a hub to work and can be controlled with your voice alone. more
Buy at Kohl's

Google Nest Hub 7” Smart Display

$60 $100
Second generation Google Nest Hub helps you stay informed, listen to music, stream video and music content, and control your smart home. more
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini

$20 $49
The Google Nest Mini may be small but it offers big and rich sound along with voice control. Not only can you stream music or news but also count on it to function as your personal assistant. more
Buy at Staples

Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker

$70 $100
It's all about the sound with the Google Nest Audio smart speaker. You can connect with others, manage a smart home, or enjoy crisp music. more
Buy at Best Buy

A beginner’s guide to Google Home and Google Nest

Choosing among the several Google Home smart speakers and the Google Nest Mini is a reasonably simple process. Thinking of the features you need in advance will help you avoid disappointment.

Here are the fundamental differences between the Google Home smart speakers and the Google Nest Mini.

The least expensive choice is the Google Home Mini. This small device plays OK music for background listening and does an excellent job of picking out your voice commands amid all the other noises in the average home.

The second-generation small format device, the Google Nest Mini, has twice the sound power and slightly better ability to hear commands. For $10 more than the Google Home Mini, you may choose to buy the newer device.

If you want better music quality than either Mini can provide, the next step up is the original Google Home smart speaker. Audiophiles might not say much about the sound improvement, but the Google Home can fill a room with music. If you want a big sound, the Google Home Max is your best choice. The Home Max costs six to eight times as much as a Google Mini, but if you’re looking for a smart speaker that can respond to your commands and produce party-size music, consider the Google Home Max.

There is a good chance you will buy additional smart speakers in time as you get used to the convenience of information, sound, and home control at the tip of your tongue. If you start with one of the less expensive models, you can always up-level with your next purchase.

What’s the difference between Google Home and Google Nest?

There are three Google Home devices: The original Google Home smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max. The Google Nest Mini is a second-generation version of the original Google Home Mini.

The Google Nest Mini has better overall sound production with more bass than the first-generation Google Home Mini and adds a third microphone for better far-field voice recognition. The Nest Mini adds a screw-mounting slot on the back of the device, and the fabric cover on the top of the Next Mini is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Do Google Home and Google Nest have Bluetooth?

Google Home and Google Nest Mini do have Bluetooth to connect to speakers, headsets, and other Bluetooth devices.

Do Google Home and Google Nest work with Ring?

Google Home devices and the Google Nest Mini can work with Ring devices. First, link your Ring devices to your Google account, and then you can manage your Ring Video Doorbell and other Ring devices with Google Assistant. With Google Assistant compatibility, you can take advantage of Ring Video Doorbell Deals.

Do Google Home and Google Nest work with Alexa?

Google Home devices and the Google Nest Mini do not work with Amazon Alexa.

