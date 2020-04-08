It is the season to start looking for cheap grill deals. The weather is getting warmer, and most people are looking for an excellent reason to get out of the house. Getting outside and grilling is a great way to enjoy the weather while making a delicious meal. If you’re looking for a new outdoor grill, search no more. We have rounded up some fantastic grill deals for you below.
Today’s Best Grill Deals
- Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker — $108, was $120
- Coleman RoadTrip Portable Gas Grill — $117, was $130
- Char-Broil Classic Gas Grill — $150, was $160
- Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Gas Grill — $179, was $199
- Thermos 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill — $180, was $260
- Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves — $213, was $279
- Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill — $259, was $280
- Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill — $300, was $350
How To Choose A Grill
When it comes to choosing an outdoor grill, there are plenty of decisions to make — fuel type, number of burners, portable or stationary, et cetera, the choices are seemingly endless. We will cover the basics here so you can make an informed decision when choosing a cheap grill.
Gas grills are the most popular type of outdoor grill. Most are designed for use with propane, but some of them run on natural gas from your utility provider. Gas grills are best for quick and easy use — that is, they heat up much faster than charcoal grills and are way less messy. The main disadvantage of gas grills is they lack in flavor when compared to charcoal grills.
Charcoal grills use briquettes as fuel, which means they take more time to heat up. Briquettes are also more expensive than propane. However, if you don’t mind the extra prep time, cost, and cleanup, the flavor that charcoal provides cannot be matched by a gas or electric grill. Also, charcoal burns at a higher temperature than gas, so you can achieve a great sear on meats with charcoal as a heat source.
Electric grills are powered by electricity and heat food using heated grill plates. Though not incredibly popular, electric grills are useful for people who live in apartments or other areas that prohibit gas or charcoal grills. Obviously, electric grills produce food that lacks that smoky flavor that charcoal grills provide. The upside? Electricity is cheaper than charcoal or propane. However, not all outdoor areas have an easily accessible outlet to plug in to.
Portable grills can be any of the above fuel types — charcoal, gas, or electric. The major upside of portable grills is that you can take them anywhere. So, they are great for camping, tailgating, trips to the park, and more. The major downside to portable grills is that they are usually pretty small, which means you cannot cook food for a whole party on them. If you are cooking for a large crowd with a portable grill, you will have to cook in batches, and this will be time-consuming.
