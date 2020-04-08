  1. Deals
Get outside and cooking with these cheap grill deals

By

It is the season to start looking for cheap grill deals. The weather is getting warmer, and most people are looking for an excellent reason to get out of the house. Getting outside and grilling is a great way to enjoy the weather while making a delicious meal. If you’re looking for a new outdoor grill, search no more. We have rounded up some fantastic grill deals for you below.

Today’s Best Grill Deals

  • Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker$108, was $120
  • Coleman RoadTrip Portable Gas Grill$117, was $130
  • Char-Broil Classic Gas Grill$150, was $160
  • Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Gas Grill$179, was $199
  • Thermos 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill$180, was $260
  • Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves$213, was $279
  • Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill$259, was $280
  • Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill$300, was $350

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Gas Grill

$117 $130
Expires soon
This portable gas grill is great for barbecuing at the big game, cooking on a camping trip or grilling in your own backyard. Featuring collapsible, two-wheeled design for easy transportation.
Buy at Kohl's

Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Grill

$140 $150
Expires soon
Take picnics and tailgating to a whole new level with this compact grill. Featuring a secure latch and handle, easy to light matchless ignition, and 168 square inches of cooking space.
Buy Now

Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill

$259 $280
Expires soon
This grill has five stainless steel burners, an electric ignition system, and a 10,000 BTU side burner to help you prepare more food in less time.
Buy at Best Buy

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Open Cart LP Gas Grill

$179 $199
Expires soon
The porcelain-coated cast-iron cooking grates keep food from sticking on the 597 sq. in. combined cooking space of this grill. Features 4 stainless steel burners with steel heat tents.
Buy at The Home Depot

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker

$108 $120
Expires soon
This grill and smoker withstands temperatures up to 400℉. Featuring 800 square inches of cooking area. The offset smoker attached on the side ensures good air circulation for even cooking.
Buy at The Home Depot

Char-Broil Classic Gas Grill

$150 $160
Expires soon
Cook large meals in a compact space with this two-burner gas grill. Two side shelves allow room for plenty of prep work or tools, and the porcelain-coated grates keep food from sticking.
Buy at Best Buy

Dyna-Glo Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

$213 $279
Expires soon
This grill has 568-square inches of cooking area and includes cast iron grates enameled in porcelain. Also featuring durable grates that conduct and retain heat better than stainless steel.
Buy at Wayfair

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$269 $299
Expires soon
This grill boasts 626.8 square inches of total cooking space with four main burners and one side burner. The main grill deck is equipped with stainless steel-wrapped cooking grids.
Buy at The Home Depot

Char-Broil Commercial Stainless Steel 2-Burner Grill

$296 $349
Expires soon
Boasting 325 square inches of primary cooking space, this grill can fit up to 18 burgers on porcelain-coated, cast-iron grates that are easy-to-clean and rust resistant.
Buy at Lowes

Smoke Hollow Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

$95 $132
Expires soon
This portable tabletop grill makes the perfect cooking companion wherever you go. Featuring a stainless steel burner, foldable legs, and locking hood for safe, easy storage and portability.
Buy at Target

Char-Broil Performance Series 3 Burner Gas Grill

$343 $370
Expires soon
The flexible temperature range for each burner lets you cook meats low-and-slow while searing off a burger or veggies, and its complementary side burner lets you heat up sauces and side dishes.
Buy at Best Buy

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

$300 $350
Expires soon
This electric grill is ideal for those who live in smaller homes, apartments, condos, or anywhere a gas or charcoal grill isn't a safe option. Featuring a total cooking area of 320 square inches.
Buy at Kohl's

Char-Broil Commercial Stainless Steel 3-Burner Grill

$381 $449
Expires soon
This grill prevents flare-ups, delivers even heat, and cooks juicier food with no hot or cold spots to worry about. Boasting 420 square inches of primary cooking space, this grill can fit 25 burgers.
Buy at Lowes

Cuisinart Venture 1-Burner Propane Grill

$190 $200
Expires soon
The portable gas grill is a versatile and compact grilling system that makes the perfect outdoor companion. The stack and go design allows the grill to go virtually anywhere.
Buy at Wayfair

Thermos 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

$180 $260
Expires soon
This 3-burner propane gas grill has 420 square inches of primary cooking space. Featuring stainless steel burners, porcelain-coated grates, metal side shelves, and built-in tool hooks.
Buy at Wayfair

How To Choose A Grill

When it comes to choosing an outdoor grill, there are plenty of decisions to make — fuel type, number of burners, portable or stationary, et cetera, the choices are seemingly endless. We will cover the basics here so you can make an informed decision when choosing a cheap grill.

Gas grills are the most popular type of outdoor grill. Most are designed for use with propane, but some of them run on natural gas from your utility provider. Gas grills are best for quick and easy use — that is, they heat up much faster than charcoal grills and are way less messy. The main disadvantage of gas grills is they lack in flavor when compared to charcoal grills.

Charcoal grills use briquettes as fuel, which means they take more time to heat up. Briquettes are also more expensive than propane. However, if you don’t mind the extra prep time, cost, and cleanup, the flavor that charcoal provides cannot be matched by a gas or electric grill. Also, charcoal burns at a higher temperature than gas, so you can achieve a great sear on meats with charcoal as a heat source.

Electric grills are powered by electricity and heat food using heated grill plates. Though not incredibly popular, electric grills are useful for people who live in apartments or other areas that prohibit gas or charcoal grills. Obviously, electric grills produce food that lacks that smoky flavor that charcoal grills provide. The upside? Electricity is cheaper than charcoal or propane. However, not all outdoor areas have an easily accessible outlet to plug in to.

Portable grills can be any of the above fuel types — charcoal, gas, or electric. The major upside of portable grills is that you can take them anywhere. So, they are great for camping, tailgating, trips to the park, and more. The major downside to portable grills is that they are usually pretty small, which means you cannot cook food for a whole party on them. If you are cooking for a large crowd with a portable grill, you will have to cook in batches, and this will be time-consuming.

