Just in time for school, save up to $299 with 6 great laptop deals

Shopping for a new computer can be a time-consuming hassle, so we’ve handpicked some of the best laptop deals to spare you some work. Along with offering a selection of discounted computers from name-brand manufacturers like Apple and MSI, these hot laptop deals include a variety of models suited for different needs — from general use to hardcore gaming — to help you find the PC that best fits your lifestyle.

The budget option: Asus EeeBook First on our roundup of laptop deals is the budget-friendly Asus EeeBook L402SA. This PC features a 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LED display that delivers a crisp and color-rich HD picture. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of high-speed flash storage work together to provide sufficient power for work, light gaming, and general use, making the Aspire ES 15 a great choice for an affordable everyday laptop. The battery can last more than six hours on a single charge, giving you enough power for a day’s work on the go. You even get a complimentary one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal — a $70 value — totally free. You can score the Asus EeeBook L402SA for just $189 on Amazon after a $40 discount. This is a great deal on a Windows 10 laptop, as most computers in this price range are either Chromebooks or compact 11-inch notebooks. $189 from Amazon

For the student: Dell Inspiron Another budget-friendly option, and one that’s the perfect laptop for college students, is the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series. A step up specs-wise from the EeeBook, the Inspiron 15 5000 Series comes equipped with a 2.4Ghz Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers a 1366 x 768 resolution to let you enjoy your games, videos, and pictures in HD, while the integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 is sufficient for graphics work and light gaming. The Inspiron also features USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card reader. The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series normally goes for $499, but B&H has it on sale for $150 off, bringing this workhorse laptop down to just $349. $349 from B&H

The slimline option: Asus ZenBook For those wanting something a bit smaller, the Asus ZenBook UX306UA is a solid option. This slim laptop features a 13-inch HD display, a 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U dual-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM, while the 512GB SSD gives you improved disk speeds over traditional hard drives. The ZenBook’s aluminum construction is durable and lightweight, and its glare-free screen makes for easy viewing when you’re outdoors. The full-size keyboard is backlit and features a rubberized palm rest for increased comfort during extended typing sessions. The oversized, glass-covered touchpad utilizes the same technology seen in large phone touchscreens. The Asus ZenBook UX306UA comes in at $929 from B&H, which is a nice $100 discount off of its usual price. $929 from B&H