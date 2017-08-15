Just in time for school, save up to $299 with 6 great laptop deals

Shopping for a new computer can be a time-consuming hassle, so we’ve handpicked some of the best laptop deals to spare you some work. Along with offering a selection of discounted computers from name-brand manufacturers like Apple and MSI, these hot laptop deals include a variety of models suited for different needs — from general use to hardcore gaming — to help you find the PC that best fits your lifestyle.
The budget option: Asus EeeBook
First on our roundup of laptop deals is the budget-friendly Asus EeeBook L402SA. This PC features a 14-inch 1,366 x 768 LED display that delivers a crisp and color-rich HD picture. The Intel Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of high-speed flash storage work together to provide sufficient power for work, light gaming, and general use, making the Aspire ES 15 a great choice for an affordable everyday laptop. The battery can last more than six hours on a single charge, giving you enough power for a day’s work on the go. You even get a complimentary one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal — a $70 value — totally free.
You can score the Asus EeeBook L402SA for just $189 on Amazon after a $40 discount. This is a great deal on a Windows 10 laptop, as most computers in this price range are either Chromebooks or compact 11-inch notebooks.
For the student: Dell Inspiron
Another budget-friendly option, and one that’s the perfect laptop for college students, is the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series. A step up specs-wise from the EeeBook, the Inspiron 15 5000 Series comes equipped with a 2.4Ghz Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers a 1366 x 768 resolution to let you enjoy your games, videos, and pictures in HD, while the integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 is sufficient for graphics work and light gaming. The Inspiron also features USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card reader.
The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series normally goes for $499, but B&H has it on sale for $150 off, bringing this workhorse laptop down to just $349.
The slimline option: Asus ZenBook
For those wanting something a bit smaller, the Asus ZenBook UX306UA is a solid option. This slim laptop features a 13-inch HD display, a 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U dual-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM, while the 512GB SSD gives you improved disk speeds over traditional hard drives. The ZenBook’s aluminum construction is durable and lightweight, and its glare-free screen makes for easy viewing when you’re outdoors.
The full-size keyboard is backlit and features a rubberized palm rest for increased comfort during extended typing sessions. The oversized, glass-covered touchpad utilizes the same technology seen in large phone touchscreens. The Asus ZenBook UX306UA comes in at $929 from B&H, which is a nice $100 discount off of its usual price.
The hybrid option: HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1
Tablets are great for their portability and touchscreen functionality, but the lack of a mouse and keyboard makes them less suitable for work and extended use. Enter the 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop. This PC functions as a normal 15-inch notebook complete with keyboard and touchpad, and also features a Full HD touchscreen display that can be flipped around and folded down for use as a tablet. A seventh-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive deliver more than enough power and storage for most needs.
The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is currently on sale for $450 from HP, giving you a nice $130 discount.
For the gamer: MSI GL62M
The MSI GL62M 7RD-058 is a laptop built for gamers that — unlike many portable gaming machines — won’t cost you a fortune. With its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, the GL62M is the only laptop on our list equipped with a dedicated graphics card. The seventh-generation Core i5-7300HQ processor is clocked at 2.50GHz, while 8GB of RAM gives you plenty of memory to handle current games and is also expandable up to 64GB. The 15.6-inch IPS display lets you enjoy your gaming in full HD, and makes this laptop a good desktop replacement without being too bulky to carry around.
Newegg is currently offering the MSI GL62M 7RD-058 gaming laptop for just $699 after a $100 rebate. You also get three free gifts with your purchase: An MSI gaming backpack, I Game journal, and a free copy of the hit game Rocket League. You get a total discount of $200 along with the freebies, making this one of the best laptop deals on our list.
For the Apple lover: MacBook with 12” Retina display
If Windows isn’t your speed, then we’ve included another option among our laptop deals just for the Mac crowd. Apple laptop deals can be tricky to find sometimes, but Amazon is currently offering a generous $299 discount on the 12-inch MacBook with a Retina display, bringing the cost down to $1,000 from its standard $1,299 price tag.
Apple’s Retina display technology features an impressive resolution of 2304 x 1440, giving you an extremely crisp picture for a compact 12-inch screen. Under the hood, the MacBook comes loaded with a dual-core Intel Core M3 processor with Turbo Boost technology, 8GB of installed RAM, and 256GB of flash storage. A USB-C port allows for high-speed charging and data transfers, and the long-lasting integrated battery provides up to 11 hours of power.
