Labor Day sales have been running since last week and the big day itself is wrapping up, but if you’re fashionably late to the party, there’s still a chance to score some bargains on computers, home essentials, and more. Time is of the essence here, so to give you a leg up, we’ve rounded up all the best last-minute Labor Day sales that you can still shop right now from big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon Labor Day Sale : Amazon sells just about everything under the sun, so it’s no shocker that the Amazon Labor Day Sale has discounts on almost anything a shopper could want. We’re all about tech deals here, though, and there are still some nice bargains to be had on 4K smart TVs, headphones, wireless earbuds, and smart home gadgets like the Echo Dot Alexa speaker. Amazon has also made it easy to select categories so you can sort through the riff-raff more quickly.

Best Buy Labor Day Sale : The Best Buy Labor Day Sale has solid discounts on home appliance, smart TVs (if you need a new television and have been waiting for a big sale, this could be your last chance before Black Friday), and some Apple goodies like the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 3. Best Buy is also offering 24-month financing on appliance purchases of $999 or more to give you some more time to pay for those big purchases.

B&H Photo Labor Day Sale: B&H Photo has always been a go-to outlet for camera gear, but its Labor Day Sale is also slashing prices on everything from desktop monitors to wearables. Some Apple stuff is also on still on sale; a few of the best last-minute Labor Day deals here include the 12.9-inch 2019 iPad Pro (with Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity), Apple AirPods, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, to highlight just a few.

Dell Labor Day Sale: Dell runs deals on its computers, monitors, and peripherals year-round and is not shy about rolling out even bigger discounts during big annual events like Labor Day. Some of the stand-out picks among these last-minute Labor Day deals are the new Dell G3 gaming laptop , the Dell XPS 13 ultrabook (one of our long-standing favorites), and the Dell G5 gaming desktop PC. Also remember to try using the codes SAVE10 and 50OFF699 at checkout, which might give you even more savings.

Home Depot Labor Day Sale : Most big sales feature a lot of tech deals, and as much as we love those, Labor Day is one of the best holidays for scoring deals on big appliances and other essentials. The Home Depot Labor Day Sale is the place for that, featuring discounts of up to 40% off of tools, appliances, furniture, fixtures, smart gadgets, and more for the home. Halloween decorations are also on sale early if you're already feeling spooky.

Lowe's Labor Day Sale: Lowe's is the other big name in housewares and is also offering up to 40% off appliance, tools, and home fixtures, as well as up to 70% off of smart home tech among its many last-minute Labor Day deals that are still available right now. This includes a wide selection of some of our favorite smart home devices like the third-generation Ring video doorbell, Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, and Google Nest smart learning thermostat.

Microsoft Labor Day Sale : If you've been looking to get your mitts on one of Microsoft's awesome Windows-powered Surface 2-in-1s or laptops, now's the time to do it. The Microsoft Labor Day Sale has deals on its recent Surface devices like the Surface Pro 7 (our current favorite 2-in-1) and the budget-friendly Surface Go, but there's also a ton of markdowns on smartwatches , true wireless earbuds , and Windows PCs .

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

