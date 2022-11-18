The best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals for 2022

It’s not yet Black Friday, but retailers like Lenovo have already starting rolling out their offers for the shopping holiday — for those who want to get their purchases done early to avoid the online rush of shoppers. Lenovo has slashed the prices of laptops, gaming laptops, and Chromebooks, among its other products, so if you need help figuring out the brand’s best Black Friday deals, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest bargains that you can avail right now, and if any one of them draws your attention, it’s highly recommended that you send in your order as fast as possible because we’re not sure how long these discounted prices will last.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $245, was $370

Lenovo’s Black Friday Chromebook deals includes this amazing offer for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, which is one of our best 2-in-1 laptops with a detachable keyboard for its 11-inch 2K display. It’s equipped with the second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications don’t look like much, but the device runs fast and smooth because it’s a Chromebook that’s powered by Google’s web-dependent Chrome OS. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 also comes with a 64GB eMMC that you can supplement with cloud storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i — $511, was $750

Here’s another 2-in-1 laptop, but with a different style — the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, which has 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen that lets it transform from a laptop into a tablet by folding the keyboard all the way back. This isn’t just a gimmick, as the device also provides reliable performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i also offers ample storage for all your apps and files with its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 — $770, was $1,215

There’s no need to spend thousands of dollars for a decent gaming machine with Lenovo’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, which includes the affordable but dependable Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. The device shows how much the gap has closed in the AMD vs Intel rivalry, as it showcases the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM. You’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and it runs on Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed on its 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 with RTX 3050 Ti — $1,100, was $1,400

With the best gaming laptops, you won’t have to worry about your machine quickly getting left behind by the requirements of upcoming video games. That’s one of the benefits of buying the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The 15.6-inch display of the Lenovo Legion 5 offers Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and the laptop’s 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 with RTX 3070 Ti — $1,550, was $2,200

If you like the design of the Lenovo Legion 5 but you want more power under the hood, then go for this model with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. While its RAM stays the same at 16GB and its screen is still a 15.6-inch Full HD display, its processor also gets upgraded to the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and its storage doubles to a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 — $1,720, was $3,439

Here’s a frontrunner for the best offer among Lenovo’s Black Friday laptop deals — the brand’s discount for the 10th-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This powerful laptop will be able to handle even the most demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You can start working on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon as soon as you unbox it as it comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and you won’t have trouble keeping your eyes on the 14-inch screen as it offers WQUXGA resolution with low blue light technology.

