If you’ve been shopping for robot vacuum deals, you’re in luck with this year’s Memorial Day Sales. There are many extremely attractive Roombas deals available plus aggressively priced Memorial Day robot vacuum deals from Eufy and Ecovacs.

Today’s Best Memorial Day Robot Vacuum Deals

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum — $160 , was $280

— , was $280 Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $180 , was $220

— , was $220 iRobot Roomba 614 — $224 , was $250

— , was $250 iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $269 , was $300

— , was $300 Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — $320 , was $400

— , was $400 Neato Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum — $370 , was $400

— , was $400 iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum — $449 , was $650

— , was $650 iRobot Rooma i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum — $799, was $1000

How To Choose A New Robot Vacuum

When you’re choosing a robot vacuum, consider the following factors:

Power and suction for your floor surfaces: Be sure to check the manufacturer’s statement about recommended uses for any robot vacuum cleaner. Most models have sufficient suction power to clean hard floors and low-pile carpeting efficiently. If you have medium to deep pile carpeting, you will need more suction power than usual to pull dirt and debris from the carpet.

Be sure to check the manufacturer’s statement about recommended uses for any robot vacuum cleaner. Most models have sufficient suction power to clean hard floors and low-pile carpeting efficiently. If you have medium to deep pile carpeting, you will need more suction power than usual to pull dirt and debris from the carpet. Battery run-time duration: If you have a small home or apartment, a relatively short 30 to 45-minute battery run-time may be sufficient, but if you have a large house look for run times of 90 minutes or more.

If you have a small home or apartment, a relatively short 30 to 45-minute battery run-time may be sufficient, but if you have a large house look for run times of 90 minutes or more. Scheduling capability: Most robot vacuums can follow schedules configured with a mobile app. Remote access to a robotic vacuum’s current status can help you monitor and control cleaning progress when you’re away from home.

Most robot vacuums can follow schedules configured with a mobile app. Remote access to a robotic vacuum’s current status can help you monitor and control cleaning progress when you’re away from home. Navigation and mapping: Basic robot vacuums have obstacle sensing so they won’t bump into furniture or walls too hard. More advanced models create floor maps of your home and use the maps to navigate for the most efficient cleaning.

Basic robot vacuums have obstacle sensing so they won’t bump into furniture or walls too hard. More advanced models create floor maps of your home and use the maps to navigate for the most efficient cleaning. Digital assistant and app control : All robot vacuums have mobile apps for set up, management, and control. Many robotic vacs also respond to digital assistant voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or both.

: All robot vacuums have mobile apps for set up, management, and control. Many robotic vacs also respond to digital assistant voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or both. Dust bin emptying: Robot vacuums return to their charging dock when battery power runs low. A few units also include automatic dustbin emptying at the same station. Otherwise, you’ll need to remove and empty the dustbin from the robot vacuum manually.

Robot vacuums return to their charging dock when battery power runs low. A few units also include automatic dustbin emptying at the same station. Otherwise, you’ll need to remove and empty the dustbin from the robot vacuum manually. Mopping: Combination robotic cleaners with automatic mopping and vacuuming are gradually becoming more common. If you decide to buy a combo robot, be sure the mopping occurs on hard floors only and not on carpeting.

