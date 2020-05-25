If you’ve been shopping for robot vacuum deals, you’re in luck with this year’s Memorial Day Sales. There are many extremely attractive Roombas deals available plus aggressively priced Memorial Day robot vacuum deals from Eufy and Ecovacs.
Today’s Best Memorial Day Robot Vacuum Deals
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum — $160, was $280
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $180, was $220
- iRobot Roomba 614 — $224, was $250
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $269, was $300
- Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — $320, was $400
- Neato Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum — $370, was $400
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum — $449, was $650
- iRobot Rooma i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum — $799, was $1000
Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote$211
The Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum supports remote scheduling. A self-grooming system helps keep the brush roll free of tangles. Smart sensors assist with navigation and edge brushes clean corners.
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum$397
The iRobot Roomba 890 has five times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series which the vacuum uses with Dirt Detect sensors. Tangle-free roller brushes don't get bogged down by pet hair.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity$264
The Roomba 670 robot vacuum uses iRobot's three-stage Cleaning System to move between flooring types consistent sucking up dust and debris. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.
Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$149
The Eufy Robovac 25C uses BoostIQ technologyand 1500Pa of suction power as it moves from hard floors to carpeting. Runs up to 100 minutes per charge and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum$600
Its D-shaped design lets the Neato D7 reach the corners where dirt hides. Pair this with laser-based navigation and smart integration and we have a winner.
ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner$130
the ILIFE A4s robot vacuum cleaner uses two-sided tangle-free roller brushes and edge brushes to clean all floor surfaces with four modes. Runs for up to 140 minutes per battery charge.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$220
Special Deal - eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), super-thin 1300 Pz suction, self-charging robotic vacuum. Runs for up to 100 minutes per charge.
ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT N79SE Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$180
Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, the Deebot N79SE detects objects and falls and runs for up to 120 minutes per charge. Schedule cleaning with the Deebot's 3-stage cleaning with edge brushes.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75$199
The Shark Ion R75 uses Auto-Sense navigation to move around your home adjusting for various floor surfaces and avoiding obstacles and drops. Dual edge brushes reaches corners.
ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT OZMO 930 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop$400
The Deebot OZMO 930 is a complete floor cleaning system with both vacuum and an electronically controlled water pump to mop hard floors. Voice-control with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Eufy RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum$170
With up to 90 minutes of running time per charge, the Eufy RoboVac 15T robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system with a rolling brush and edge brushes. BoostIQ suction adds power when needed.
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$256
New model Eufy RoboVac with BoostIQ. Strongest suction (2000 Pa). Wi-Fi connected and super-thin to roll under furntirue. 100 minutes of cleaning per charge.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum$224
The iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck up dust, dirt, and debris. Dual multi-surface roller brushes adjust as need to various floor surfaces.
How To Choose A New Robot Vacuum
When you’re choosing a robot vacuum, consider the following factors:
- Power and suction for your floor surfaces: Be sure to check the manufacturer’s statement about recommended uses for any robot vacuum cleaner. Most models have sufficient suction power to clean hard floors and low-pile carpeting efficiently. If you have medium to deep pile carpeting, you will need more suction power than usual to pull dirt and debris from the carpet.
- Battery run-time duration: If you have a small home or apartment, a relatively short 30 to 45-minute battery run-time may be sufficient, but if you have a large house look for run times of 90 minutes or more.
- Scheduling capability: Most robot vacuums can follow schedules configured with a mobile app. Remote access to a robotic vacuum’s current status can help you monitor and control cleaning progress when you’re away from home.
- Navigation and mapping: Basic robot vacuums have obstacle sensing so they won’t bump into furniture or walls too hard. More advanced models create floor maps of your home and use the maps to navigate for the most efficient cleaning.
- Digital assistant and app control: All robot vacuums have mobile apps for set up, management, and control. Many robotic vacs also respond to digital assistant voice commands from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or both.
- Dust bin emptying: Robot vacuums return to their charging dock when battery power runs low. A few units also include automatic dustbin emptying at the same station. Otherwise, you’ll need to remove and empty the dustbin from the robot vacuum manually.
- Mopping: Combination robotic cleaners with automatic mopping and vacuuming are gradually becoming more common. If you decide to buy a combo robot, be sure the mopping occurs on hard floors only and not on carpeting.
