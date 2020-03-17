The best Microsoft Office deals for March 2020

Microsoft Word and PowerPoint have been office software staples for decades now, but if you haven’t really used these all that much (or have mostly used them at school or work where they were already paid for), you might be less familiar with the full range of programs and features that Microsoft Office has to offer today. You may also not know that there are actually several Office suites available — Microsoft Office 2019, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Office 2016 — or which one is best for your needs.

Considering that all of these Microsoft Office packages are premium (which is to say, paid) software, a good discount is always welcome — although they can be hard to come by. To help you out, we’ve sniffed out the best Microsoft Office deals you can find right now from various retailers, and we’ve also put together a brief buying guide that details the differences between the three Office suites, what you get with each one, and other things you need to know about using this software on your PC, Mac, or other device.

Microsoft Office 2019

Microsoft Office 2019 is the latest iteration of its classic Office suite. The standard Personal version features Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint as its core apps while the Professional version features the same core apps as Office 365, but note that it lacks cloud services like Skype and OneDrive (however, you can get basic versions of these programs for free). Another thing to bear in mind is that your Office 2019 license only allows you to install it on one Windows or MacOS computer at a time — no other devices are supported, and neither are multiple installations across several devices. For that, you will need to upgrade to Microsoft Office 365. The flip-side of that coin is that Microsoft Office 2019 is a “buy once, cry once” affair (once you own it, it’s yours), whereas Office 365 has a monthly subscription fee.

Microsoft Office 365

Office 365 is the cream of the Microsoft Office crop. This subscription-based suite features everything that Microsoft Office has to offer, including the whole lineup of Office apps along with Microsoft Outlook, Publisher, and Access. You also get the premium OneDrive and Skype cloud services on top of that, and you’re not limited to what devices you’re permitted to use Office 365 on. You can install your copy on any Windows PC, Mac computer, or compatible mobile device that you own (or all of them at the same time if you wish).

You’ll pay for the privilege, though: Microsoft Office 365 is the most expensive of the bunch, and it comes with a monthly subscription fee, too. Nonetheless, as the most full-featured Office package, Microsoft Office 365 is hands-down the best choice for professionals, business owners, and other serious users.

Microsoft Office 2016

If you want the cheapest Microsoft Office deal you can find, then Office 2016 is going to be it. It includes the same core apps as Office 2019 (including the full set of programs if you upgrade to the Professional version), although Microsoft Office 2016 won’t have the updates that these apps received in the newer release. It’s also worth mentioning that Microsoft is ending support for Office 2016 in October 2020, meaning you won’t get further updates — including security and bug fixes. If your needs are basic and that isn’t a huge concern for you, though, then Microsoft Office 2016 is definitely the best value. And, like its 2019 successor, Office 2016 has no subscription fees.

A beginner’s guide to Microsoft Office

Before you rush off to buy the best Microsoft Office deal you can find, you’ll first need to decide which particular suite is right for you. There are basically two main products — the standard Microsoft Office (with two variants of Microsoft Office currently available, Office 2019 and Office 2016) and the premium subscription-based Office 365, along with the Personal/Student and Professional versions of these. The Microsoft Office Business/Professional suites include the same core apps as Office 365, but lack cloud support and multi-device compatibility.

Microsoft Office 365 has some enhanced features like those additional cloud services and multi-device installations, but it’s more expensive and requires a monthly subscription. That said, it’s a better choice for use in a professional environment, and it’s the only one that can be used on mobile devices. You are also not limited to only one device installation at a time as you are with Microsoft Office 2019 and 2016.

What’s included with Microsoft Office?

Almost everybody is at least vaguely familiar with Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, but Microsoft Office has more to offer than word processing and spreadsheets (as important as those are). The Office suites are a bit different and there are also some notable differences with things like cloud services and usage licenses, so a side-by-side breakdown is in order. Here’s everything you get with Microsoft Office 2019, Office 2016, and Office 365:

Included Apps Cloud Services Device Limits Microsoft Office 2016/2019 Personal: Word, Excel, PowerPoint None 1 Windows or Mac computer Microsoft Office 365: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access OneDrive, Skype Unlimited number of computers and devices Microsoft Office 2016/2019 Professional: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access None 1 Windows or Mac computer

Does Microsoft Office work on Mac?

Although it’s from the same software company behind the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office is compatible with Mac computers. More good news for Apple heads is that you don’t need a special version of Office for your Mac computer, either: Your Microsoft Office 2019 or Office 365 key is valid for both Windows and Mac versions. However, this might not be the case with the copies of Microsoft Office 2016 that are still floating around, so be sure to double-check before you buy (and contact the third-party seller when in doubt — they may have both available).

Does Microsoft Office work on Chromebook?

Although it might not be a huge shock to discover that Microsoft Office works on Mac, some might be surprised to see that it’s also available for Chrome OS. However, you can’t run your Windows or Mac desktop version on your Chromebook; instead, you’ll need to head over to the Google Play Store and download the Chrome OS version of Office there.

Can you get Microsoft Office for free?

You can get a free trial of Office 365, but generally speaking, Microsoft Office is not available for free to most users. However, you may be able to get it for free through your school or place of employment, so you may want to check and see if that is an option. If you’re really strapped for cash or if your needs are modest, then you may also consider checking out one of the free Microsoft Office alternatives; if you just love the stability and familiarity of the real thing, though, then one of the above Microsoft Office deals is your best way to save.

