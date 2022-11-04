Best Nest Thermostat deals for November 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re are looking for a discount on a Google Nest Thermostat, or if you’re looking for a Nest Thermostat to pair with any of the other best smart home devices, there are a few decent Nest Thermostat deals available right now, but you’ll have to search. Demand is always high, as the Nest Thermostats models help homeowners stay comfortable during changing seasons, avoid the aggravation of manually adjusting temperatures during the day, and save money. A couple of the best Nest Thermostat deals stand out from the rest, including Google’s top-of-the-line Nest Learning Thermostat. Deals come and go often, particularly on such popular pieces of tech, so we recommend making a purchase as soon as you spot a deal. And if you’re ready to do so, read onward for more details on how to bring a Nest Thermostat to your smart home at a discount. Many retailers recently put prices back to full list price in anticipation of coming sales. If you don’t see a great deal today, come back in a few days.

Today’s best Nest Thermostat deals

Google Nest Thermostat —

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat —

Google Nest Thermostat — $105, was $130

Why Buy:

Easy to install and use

Smart device syncing

Compatible with Google Home

Energy Star certified

With Google’s Nest Thermostat you’re getting a high-quality smart home device at a bargain price, and the perfect Nest Thermostat if what you want is a nice balance of simplicity and capability. It’s incredibly easy to install, as installation typically takes less than 30 minutes. It’s just as easy to use, and upon connecting it to any number of your favorite smart devices, you can even control it from the Google Home app.

The Google Home app brings all sorts of ease and convenience to your smart home as well. With the Nest Thermostat, you can easily adjust temperature and comfort settings from anywhere. You can also create and adjust heating and cooling schedules straight from the app. Voice commands are in play with the Nest Thermostat, making things like changing the temperate as simple as saying so.

The Google Nest Thermostat was designed and built with the environment in mind, so in addition to bringing added savings to your utility bill, there’s also a reduced environmental footprint. It’s made with recycled materials, but it’s also Energy Star certified and can set itself to an Eco temperature to save energy. The Nest Thermostat is efficient and easy to use, and it’s a great piece of tech to add to any smart home.

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat — $218, was $250

Why Buy:

Easy to install

Control from anywhere

Customizable compatibility

Smart learning features

Like all of the best smart home devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat makes things around the house a lot more convenient, and a lot more modern. It allows you to take control of you’re home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger, as it’s capable of being customized to match different heating and cooling systems. It’s also incredibly easy to install, making it easy to integrate into your smart home.

With the Nest app you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere, and alerts and reminders provide peace of mind when you’re not home throughout the day. The Nest Learning Thermostat is able to monitor your equipment, send services reminders, and tell you if something’s not working correctly, and you can also be notified if your home’s temperature gets dangerously hot or cold.

The smart features of the Nest Learning Thermostat include the ability to learn your habits and adjust to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Learning Thermostat is also one of the best smart thermostats for Alexa, so it’s a great piece of tech to add if you’re already utilizing some of Google’s smart home products. And, if you’re sold on a smart thermostat but not yet a brand, learn more with our Nest vs. Ecobee smart thermostat comparison.

Nest Thermostat deals FAQ

When are the best Nest Thermostat deals?

While these Nest Thermostat deals are the most impressive we’re seeing right now, there’s reason to believe additional deals and discounts can be found, particularly during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

One thing to take into account when considering the best time to pounce on a Nest Thermostat deal is that there’s never any guarantee of a future deal. While we do see modest discounts on Nest Thermostats here and there throughout the year, oftentimes these are the best deals to turn up, and there’s no better deal to pounce on the one that’s guaranteed. You can’t go wrong pouncing on either of the great deals we’ve laid out for you above.

How much should you spend on a Nest Thermostat?

With modest discounts appearing on the entry-level Nest Thermostat model fairly often, a great price to be looking at on the Nest Thermostat is around where it’s currently priced, which is $100. This is a model that typically costs $130, and like all of the Nest Thermostat models, it’s worth every penny. Both models of the Nest Thermostat often come bundled with three free months of YouTube Premium, as well as additional savings when bundling with other smart home tech, so any discounted price you’re able to find on a Nest Thermostat has a way of working even further in your favor.

The higher-end Nest Thermostat model, the Nest Learn Thermostat, is regularly priced at $250. It brings a lot of great features to your smart home setup, making it a pretty great deal even when it’s not on sale. Discounts do pop up on the Nest Learn Thermostat, however, and if you see it listed for anything less than $250, you should certainly grab it. It’s a high-end piece of smart home tech that’s worthy of its asking price, and catching a deal on it brings all the more value to your smart home.

