Best cheap Newegg deals for April 2021

Newegg is known as a reliable source of laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and deals for their components and accessories, such as GPU deals and desktop monitor deals. There are many Newegg deals currently available online with more being added each day, so if you’re looking for something specific, you might find a discount for that product if you browse through the retailer’s website.

As a tech-focused online retailer, Newegg specializes in computer systems, components, gaming, software, and other types of electronics. It also sells products in other categories, such as home and tools, health and sports, and apparel and accessories, but if you’re looking for cheap Newegg deals, you’re probably looking for a tech-related product. You may find the same listings in other retailers, but Newegg organizes its website in such a way that prioritizes tech products, so it’s easier to find what you need or discover something that would interest you.

Today’s best Newegg deals

  • — $78, was $150
  • — $130, was $199
  • — $151, was $165
  • — $190, was $300
  • — $349, was $699
  • — $1,200, was $1,410
Expires soon

Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$200 $350
This cordless vacuum cleaner isn't weighed down by wires and heavy loads. It cleans all floor types and carpets with its advanced digital motor and two-tier radial cyclones.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse

$60 $83
You've got the advantage with this gaming mouse, which features 17 fully programmable buttons, a Key Slider control system for its 12 side buttons, and a native 18,000 DPI optical sensor.
Buy at Newegg
$10 off with promo code 35ACFLHSL5
Expires soon

NZXT Kraken X53 CPU Liquid Cooler

$130 $150
With radiator fans featuring a chamfered intake and fluid dynamic bearings that provide silent operations, the NZXT Kraken X53 offers powerful cooling for your CPU.
Buy at Newegg
+ $5 Off w/ Promo Code: 42BKFCYM33
Expires soon

Seagate External Hard Drive 8TB HDD Expansion

$135 $162
Beef up your storage space so you can save as much files as you need. This 8TB hard drive is compatible with the PC, Xbox, and PS4.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB Smart Case

$215 $265
This CPU case features high airflow cooling with four cooling fans and a direct airflow path layout, dual chambers, and the Corsair ICUE software that enables dynamic RGB lighting.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

FUFU&GAGA Gaming Desk

$130 $199
Play video games in style with this gaming desk, which is equipped with RGB LED lights and designed with a stable Y-frame with durable metal legs. The desk can also double as your workstation.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Westinghouse WH32UX9019 32" 4K Monitor

$290 $350
Looking for an entry level 4k monitor that won't break the bank? Then this monitor is for you.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Microsoft Office Professional 2019

$400 $440
Packed with all the classic apps for professionals, the Microsoft Office Professional 2019 also comes with access to Outlook, Publisher, and Access for one PC.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

WD Black 5TB P10 External Hard Drive for PS4/Xbox One/PC/Mac USB 3.2

$125 $150
With the high performance of WD Black this hard drive will make sure none of your media stutters and gives the best chance at preventing corruption.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Western Digital WD Blue 2TB HDD

$50 $100
Western Digital promises quality and reliability with this 2TB hard disk drive for desktop computers, which comes with the Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software for free.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Rosewill RHGS-20001 Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes

$20
Portable and convenient to use, this Rosewill handheld garment steamer is travel-friendly and can smooth out wrinkles within 8 minutes. It also heats up in less than 1 minute.
Buy at Newegg
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB M.2 Internal SSD

$63 $130
At 512GB, the ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro is the ideal size for a solid-state system drive -- and it's available at the perfect price/performance sweet spot.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Western Digital Blue SN550 500GB NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD

$60 $80
With this discount, the 500GB WD Blue SN550 is an M.2 internal SSD that's priced similarly to traditional 2.5-inch hard drives.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Klipsch K-100SW Powered Subwoofer

$160 $250
This powered subwoofer is equipped with a 10-inch front-firing driver and an all-digital amplifier that blasts 100/250 watts of dynamic power.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Gigabyte G27F 27-Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$210 $250
Guaranteed to give you smooth gameplay, this 27" Full HD Gigabyte monitor has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth picture and full immersion.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Asus ZenBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$850 $899
Despite its lightweight design, the ZenBook 14 has military-grade durability and has a lot of power. It has a Ryzen 7 processor and a generous 16GB RAM, ensuring excellent everyday performance.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

HP 24-DP0160 All-in-One Computer

$650 $820
This all-in-one computer features a 23.8-inch touchscreen, the Ryzen 5 4000 Series 4500U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Corsair A500 Dual Fan CPU Cooler

$50 $101
This dual fan CPU cooler features four direct-contact copper heat pipes to keep your computer's temperatures low, and a slide-and-lock system for variable mounting heights.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home Tesla Over-Ear Headphones

$349 $699
These over-ear headphones feature an open design that can turn a room into a concert stage. They are equipped with Tesla technology drivers, and are made with high-quality Alcantara microfiber.
Buy at Newegg
+$10 off w/ promo code 93XQS35
Expires soon

Intel Core i7-10700K Comet Lake

$320 $380
Enjoy elite real-world performance for gaming and content creation with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700K processor.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Westinghouse 32-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$260 $300
It's a VA panel (our second recommendation after IPS), but for $240, this 32-inch Westinghouse gaming display gives you a ton of monitor for your money with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

LG V50 ThinQ (128GB, 5G), Aurora Black

$309 $314
Are you looking for an affordable alternative to the iPhone? The LG V50 has a similar design, a 6.4-inch P-OLED screen for a clear display, and a hi-res camera to capture memories with.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

$120 $160
You can't go wrong with triple cooling fans. These keep your CPU cool to ensure that your PC is running at its best for hours. These are also distraction-free since they're quieter than other fans.
Buy at Newegg
$30 off with promo code SAMMAR25
Expires soon

Samsung C27R500 27-inch Curved Monitor

$180 $200
This 27-inch curved monitor from Samsung offers 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, both HDMI and VGA inputs, flicker-free technology, and support for AMD Radeon's FreeSync.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Corsair HS60 PRO SURROUND 3.5mm Connector Circumaural Gaming Headset

$50 $70
Play games comfortably with plush, high-quality headphones. This one from Corsair has custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that improve sound quality, plus immersive 7.1 surround sound.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Acer Nitro VG240Y Gaming Monitor

$130 $180
Take your gaming to the next level with this Acer Nitro monitor, which offers 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 75Hz refersh rate.
Buy at Newegg
$10 off with promo code 3HMCTMD97
Expires soon

Pixio PX248 Prime 24-inch Gaming Monitor

$170 $210
This 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an IPS Panel. It's compatible with AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium Technology and G-SYNC.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile Gaming Keyboard

$85 $95
This keyboard checks the two most important boxes to PC gamers. Mechanical switches and per key RGB.
Buy at Newegg
$15 off with promo code 3HMCTMD32
Expires soon

10th-Gen Intel Core i9-10850K Processor

$410 $450
The 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor offers up to 10 cores, 20 threads, and up to 5.2GHz turbo frequency, for hardcore gamers and content creators.
Buy at Newegg

Should you shop at Newegg?

If you want to go shopping for laptops or desktop computers, or if you’re building your own system and you need components and accessories, you should consider buying from Newegg. The retailer is one of the most trusted names in the sale of tech products, and cheap Newegg deals are some of the best offers that you will find online. It might not be as much of a household name as some of the more popular retailers, but Newegg is gaining ground.

Unlike other retailers that sell a wider range of products, Newegg’s focus on tech supports customers by providing detailed information on its listings. This will help you make better decisions on the products that you buy and will clarify the difference between multiple products if you’re choosing between them. Newegg also provides easy access to peer reviews, expert opinions, and tutorials on the products that they’re selling, which helps you in making your decision and gives you confidence in your purchases.

Another benefit of shopping from Newegg is the opportunity to communicate with other customers regarding specific products. In addition to all the information that the retailer provides, you can also ask specific questions from other people who have purchased the items that you’re looking at. Their responses may prove to be even more helpful than what Newegg provides, so customers are encouraged to help each other out in determining the correct purchase for specific purposes.

Newegg is a reliable retailer, with customer service that aims for competitive prices, wide product selection, and on-time fulfillment of orders. For further reliability on cheap Newegg deals, you should focus on listings that are sold and shipped by Newegg itself, as any issues that may arise from third-party listings may take more time to fix. With customer satisfaction as its priority, though, the retailer will make sure that you’re happy with all the orders that you put in through the website.

For repeat customers who register on the website, Newegg is offering a rewards program named EggPoints. The primary way of accumulating EggPoints is by taking advantage of cheap Newegg deals, with one EggPoint earned for every dollar spent after discounts and before taxes. You can also earn EggPoints from participating in promotional events and providing feedback for your purchases. For every 100 EggPoints that you earn, you get $1 to spend on another order from Newegg.

There’s no reason to hesitate on buying products from Newegg, especially since it might be too hard to pass up on some of the cheap Newegg deals that are available for the tech products that you’re looking for. With all the information and support that Newegg provides, you can buy from the retailer without any worries — just enjoy the discounts that you get on your purchases.

