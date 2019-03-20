Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories right now on Amazon

Share

The Nintendo Switch, unlike its competitors, has an incredible assortment of accessories to choose from. Controllers, chargers, carrying cases, screen protectors, adapters, and even microSD cards are all part of the immense pool of peripherals meant to enhance your Switch-owning experience.

Since the Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console, what you incorporate into your daily routine can mean the difference between ease of use or a perpetual state of anxiety over whether you’ll lose one of its itty-bitty cartridges or damage its oh-so-delicate screen.

The catch is, that since it is a Nintendo product, you can expect prices for Nintendo Switch accessories to be a bit… overwhelming. Especially for those of us working with a budget. That’s why we’ve decided to put together a small round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals available on Amazon this week.

You’ll not only save money on these great Nintendo Switch accessories but you’ll be able to game in style.

Nintendo Switch Dock Set

The Switch is perfect for those days when you absolutely refuse to leave your bed for anything less than a nuclear apocalypse, but it’s still nice to move things to the big screen sometimes. This official Nintendo Switch Dock Set is currently on sale, from $64.99 down to $89.99, saving you a whole $15. Never have to unplug your original dock and move it to the lounge, kitchen, or bathroom again! Wait, you have a bathroom TV, right? That’s a normal thing people do, isn’t it?

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Ok, so nothing is quite as perfect for those furious Super Smash Bros. Ultimate matches as an OG Gamecube controller, but this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller might just be the next best thing. It features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo functionality. The original price tag of $69.99 is nice, obviously, but a saving of $13 is even nicer. Plus, it means you can expand that Amiibo budget.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Like the sound of everything I just mentioned above, but don’t care about official Nintendo branded products? Somewhere, Reggie is crying a single, salty tear. But that’s fine! because this PowerA Enhanced Controller is only $39.99. Is Reggie going to come to your house and give you the extra money to buy an official Nintendo controller? Possibly, yeah. Even though he doesn’t work there anymore, it’s the sort of thing you could see him doing, just because he’s nice. God, I miss Reggie. Oh, right, yeah: PowerA Enhanced Controller. Was $49.99, now $39.99.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock

Danger! High Voltage! Oh, actually, it’s just a normal, safe amount of voltage. Or wattage. I’m never sure which one. Either way, this Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock from PowerA charges up to four Joy-Cons at a time and is currently on sale for $22.49, down from $29.99. Get a few of these and some spare Joy-Cons, and you can technically game forever, like some sort of inescapable, Miyamoto-designed purgatory. Yay!

Nintendo Switch System Carrying Case

The Nintendo Switch is a notoriously curious beast, eager to explore the wonders of the world outside your bedroom. Satiate its intense wanderlust by taking it with you in the luxurious and, dare I say, decadent comfort of this Nintendo Switch System Carrying Case. The list of features on this thing is extensive, boasting a hard-shell case, a felt-lined interior, and space for games, Joy-Cons cables, and a dock. It is literally nicer than my house, and you can pick it up for $34 99, saving yourself a cool $5.