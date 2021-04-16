Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for April 2021

For those who love to sport the trendiest new tech, there’s one brand of earbuds which looms large among all others: The Powerbeats Pro from Beats by Dre. Easily connected to any Apple device, these true wireless buds have a sound profile which is bright and bold and which will make all your music shine. And they have a slick, colorful design, which makes them stand out even from a distance.

If you’ve shopped around for Powerbeats Pro, however, you’ll know that they can be expensive and it’s tough to find cheap Powerbeats Pro deals. So our team is here for you, and we’ve hunted through a variety of online retailers to find you the very best prices on Powerbeats Pro deals. Check out our list below to score yourself some cheap headphone deals and save a bit of cash on these top earbuds.

Today’s Best Cheap Powerbeats Pro Deals

Powerbeats Pro

The crème de la crème of the Powerbeats lineup is the Powerbeats Pro. These earphones are some of the most popular choices to use with Apple devices thanks to their easy pairing and great sound. In our review of the Powerbeats Pro we praised their battery life, great sound, solid construction, and stylish design.

Talking about the battery, the earbuds themselves will last for 8-9 hours of playback, and the case gives another astonishing 24 hours of charge. The case is chunky — notably larger than cases for alternative buds like the Apple AirPods — but when it carries so much extra battery, we can’t be mad about that. The buds offer great audio as well, with Beats’ signature thumping bass which is ideal for those who enjoy a bit of boost to the bottom range.

The buds are slickly designed and comfortable, with a slim housing and impressively light weight so they’ll sit comfortably in your ears. To help with this, the earhooks allow your buds to stay firmly in place even if you’re moving around, which makes these ideal for working out as well as for commuting or use when out and about or at home. And they come with four pairs of eartips so you can find the perfect fit for you.

The reason these are favorites among Apple users isn’t only the easy pairing with Apple devices — there’s also integration with Siri, which you can launch by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” And they have great call quality once they are paired, making these buds a solid all-round choice for users of all kinds.

Powerbeats 3

If you want the Powerbeats experience but you haven’t the cash for the Powerbeats Pro, then often you’ll find deals on the more affordable Powerbeats 3. These sporty headphones have a similar styling and bass-heavy sound, but unlike the true wireless Pros, these are wireless headphones with a cord between the two ear pieces. You’ll find similar ear hooks to keep them in place though, making these also a great choice for working out.

The Powerbeats 3 have a pretty impressive battery life of 12 hours, however, the carrying case they come in doesn’t act as a charging case so you’ll need to plug your headphones in to recharge them in between uses. The sound quality on the Powerbeats 3s just isn’t as good as what you’ll get from Powerbeats Pros, though you will get a lot of the same thumping bass if that’s what you’re after. The Powerbeats 3 do offer upsides, though, like a rock-solid connection which is more stable than the occasionally finicky Pros.

In our comparison of the Powerbeats 3s and the Powerbeats Pros, we had to say that the Pros came out firmly on top. But if you’re hoping to score a cheap Powerbeats Pro deal, you might want to consider the more affordable Powerbeats 3s.

Powerbeats 4

Finally, one more option to consider when you’re looking for Powerbeats Pro deals is the Powerbeats 4. These updates to the Powerbeats 3 impress with their secure fit and water and sweat resistance, making them a popular choice for sports. In our review of the Powerbeats 4 we praised the improved battery life of an impressive 15 hours and the excellent wireless range, making these easy to use even when your device is in another room.

The design is updated, too, though the similar shape and style remains, and you’ll find the heavy bass that you expect from Beats. This model was actually launched at a cheaper base price than the Powerbeats 3s, making them a great value choice, so if you see a deal on them you may wish to snap them up.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations