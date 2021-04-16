Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for April 2021

  1. Deals

For those who love to sport the trendiest new tech, there’s one brand of earbuds which looms large among all others: The Powerbeats Pro from Beats by Dre. Easily connected to any Apple device, these true wireless buds have a sound profile which is bright and bold and which will make all your music shine. And they have a slick, colorful design, which makes them stand out even from a distance.

If you’ve shopped around for Powerbeats Pro, however, you’ll know that they can be expensive and it’s tough to find cheap Powerbeats Pro deals. So our team is here for you, and we’ve hunted through a variety of online retailers to find you the very best prices on Powerbeats Pro deals. Check out our list below to score yourself some cheap headphone deals and save a bit of cash on these top earbuds.

Today’s Best Cheap Powerbeats Pro Deals
Expires soon

Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds

$119 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished
Expires soon

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$137 $250
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - Beats Pop Collection

$81
In a range of fun and funky colors, these earphones have hooks to keep them in place and quick connect feature for iPhones. They're perfect for commuting or taking out and about with you.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$200 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Beats Powerbeats Pro - Glacier Blue

$210 $250
With water-resistance, wraparound hooks to keep them affixed during intense workouts, and a phenomenal nine-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are a must-have for fitness fantatics.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Powerbeats Pro

$200
For the gym-goer who can't stand the burden of wired headphones, the wireless, sweat-resistant Powerbeats Pro earphones are the ultimate fix, with 9 hours of battery, crisp sound, and no wires.
Buy at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro

The crème de la crème of the Powerbeats lineup is the Powerbeats Pro. These earphones are some of the most popular choices to use with Apple devices thanks to their easy pairing and great sound. In our review of the Powerbeats Pro we praised their battery life, great sound, solid construction, and stylish design.

Talking about the battery, the earbuds themselves will last for 8-9 hours of playback, and the case gives another astonishing 24 hours of charge. The case is chunky — notably larger than cases for alternative buds like the Apple AirPods — but when it carries so much extra battery, we can’t be mad about that. The buds offer great audio as well, with Beats’ signature thumping bass which is ideal for those who enjoy a bit of boost to the bottom range.

The buds are slickly designed and comfortable, with a slim housing and impressively light weight so they’ll sit comfortably in your ears. To help with this, the earhooks allow your buds to stay firmly in place even if you’re moving around, which makes these ideal for working out as well as for commuting or use when out and about or at home. And they come with four pairs of eartips so you can find the perfect fit for you.

The reason these are favorites among Apple users isn’t only the easy pairing with Apple devices — there’s also integration with Siri, which you can launch by simply saying, “Hey Siri.” And they have great call quality once they are paired, making these buds a solid all-round choice for users of all kinds.

Powerbeats 3

powerbeats 3 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you want the Powerbeats experience but you haven’t the cash for the Powerbeats Pro, then often you’ll find deals on the more affordable Powerbeats 3. These sporty headphones have a similar styling and bass-heavy sound, but unlike the true wireless Pros, these are wireless headphones with a cord between the two ear pieces. You’ll find similar ear hooks to keep them in place though, making these also a great choice for working out.

The Powerbeats 3 have a pretty impressive battery life of 12 hours, however, the carrying case they come in doesn’t act as a charging case so you’ll need to plug your headphones in to recharge them in between uses. The sound quality on the Powerbeats 3s just isn’t as good as what you’ll get from Powerbeats Pros, though you will get a lot of the same thumping bass if that’s what you’re after. The Powerbeats 3 do offer upsides, though, like a rock-solid connection which is more stable than the occasionally finicky Pros.

In our comparison of the Powerbeats 3s and the Powerbeats Pros, we had to say that the Pros came out firmly on top. But if you’re hoping to score a cheap Powerbeats Pro deal, you might want to consider the more affordable Powerbeats 3s.

Powerbeats 4

Powerbeats 4
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Finally, one more option to consider when you’re looking for Powerbeats Pro deals is the Powerbeats 4. These updates to the Powerbeats 3 impress with their secure fit and water and sweat resistance, making them a popular choice for sports. In our review of the Powerbeats 4 we praised the improved battery life of an impressive 15 hours and the excellent wireless range, making these easy to use even when your device is in another room.

The design is updated, too, though the similar shape and style remains, and you’ll find the heavy bass that you expect from Beats. This model was actually launched at a cheaper base price than the Powerbeats 3s, making them a great value choice, so if you see a deal on them you may wish to snap them up.

