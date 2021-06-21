All the latest Amazon Prime Day smart lock deals and sales

Today is finally Prime Day, which means you can land some of the newest tech, for less, in all kinds of Prime Day deals, including Prime Day smart lock deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for greater home security and more convenience than ever. Never worry about forgetting your keys again — manage your household and get greater peace of mind with these Prime Day smart lock sales.

In 2020, with the pandemic shaking things up, Prime Day came later. But for 2021, today might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new smart lock. There are some fantastic opportunities — keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day smart lock deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new smart lock.

There’s no shortage of smart locks in these Prime Day sales, so you’ll want to be aware of your options and all the different kinds of smart locks being offered. And there are a variety of smart locks that are comparable with your smart home systems, so many that we’ll understand if you’re feeling a little lost. Not to worry, Digital Trends has your back; our team of trusty deal hunters have looked high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day smart lock deals, and we didn’t stop there. Get an overview of everything you might need to upgrade your home with these Prime Day smart home deals. You can add to your home’s security and your own convenience with these Prime Day smart doorbell deals, including these Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals. Or go that extra step and pair your new smart lock with a device found in these Prime Day home security camera deals. And since your ability to check in on your new tech is dependent on your device, so be sure to browse these Prime Day smartphone deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day laptop deals. With these Prime Day deals, we can help you get your entire smart home set up for less.

Best Prime Day smart lock deals

Should you buy a new smart lock on Prime Day?

Each year, Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because Amazon tends to place its discounts on the latest technology. Accordingly, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new smart lock. In our experience (which is broad), you won’t find a better deal on a new smart lock at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts are comparable, so all you’ll be gaining is many months without the security, convenience, peace of mind and, frankly, the fun (have you ever opened a lock with your fingerprint? It’s awesome!) of getting your new smart lock now. This should be great news if you’ve got a smart lock already in mind or if yours is in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Because you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, your competition for grabbing the very best smart lock deals is very much cut down. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount.

You should also keep an eye out for Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic, but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So watch out for these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a smart lock.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest tech, or if you’re buying a smart lock to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current version will drop again once the new version emerges, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer version.

How to choose a smart lock on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day smart lock deals can be a little daunting, so it’s important to set out the features and price range that are most important to you, making sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right smart lock for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best smart locks — here our expert smart lock investigators take you through all the top smart locks and how each one could help you differently. There are so many advantages to a smart lock, ranging from security to convenience to design. Best of all, the Digital Trends guide to the best smart locks has something for every budget, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day smart lock sales without a version of the smart lock you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best smart lock you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day smart lock sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day smart lock sales ranging from the very affordable Wyze Lock to the much more costly Lockly Vision, which is more than triple the price.

Secondly, you need to consider your installation skills. Whether you are the handiest person on the planet or a total novice, installing a lock can be a challenge. Keep in mind, if you need to hire someone to help install the lock, figure that into your budget when approaching these Prime Day smart lock sales. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is not only our best overall smart lock, but it’s also super easy to install. Still, make sure to take into account how much time and money you’ll be spending on installation when selecting your smart lock.

The next thing you should think about is function. Not all smart locks are built equally, and some are handier at specific tasks than others. For instance, say your smart home is operated entirely, or mostly, by Apple Home Kit or Alexa; well then, you might want to scour these Prime Day smart lock sales for a smart lock from Yale Assure SL or Schlage Encode, which best match those systems, respectively. Now, if you operate an Airbnb, the smart lock that might be best for you and your guests is the Lockly Vision, which not only allows you to create a custom code for visitors but has a built-in camera, too. If your main concern is someone messing with your smart lock, consider the Securam Touch, which is as tough as it looks and versatile too — you can operate it with a numerical code or by your phone. Finally, if function is less important to you than form, scour the Prime Day smart lock deals for the Level Touch, which can integrate seamlessly with the most subtle design. There really is a smart lock for absolutely everyone.

You should emerge from these Prime Day smart lock sales feelings safer than ever, with less worries and with a great smart lock. If you oversee your budget, do some research with our guide and reviews, and keep an eye out for the best Prime Day smart lock sales, you can secure the very best deal and upgrade your smart home for less.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations