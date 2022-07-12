If you're still learning about 4K, this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a fantastic way to upgrade from standard HD. Offering an Android TV experience, it ticks all the boxes you could require when checking out our 4K TV buying guide. Besides the large 70-inch display, it also offers up high dynamic range (HDR) so that you get brighter and more accurate colors than standard HD resolutions. With slim bezels, you can spend more time focusing on what's on screen rather than worrying about your view being obscured in some way. That also means the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV looks good in your living room, taking up no more space than it needs to.