Amazon’s summer blowout, Prime Day, has started. That means this week is a great time to think about upgrading your entertainment setup with a new 4K TV, or maybe even an 8K TV. But with so much on offer, where do you start, and how do you know if you’re even getting a good deal? That’s where we come in — we’re live-tracking all the best Prime Day TV deals right here, right now, at Amazon and in the rival Best Buy Prime Day and Walmart Prime Day sales.
This 50-inch Vizio 4K is $300 (was $360)
For just $300, this 50-inch Vizio TV gives you a lot of screen for a small price. The television runs Vizio's own SmartCast smart software, which is a bit like having a Google Chromecast baked into the television, offering instant access to streaming services like Netflix. Like all high-resolution 4K TVs worth buying, the Vizio V-Series has HDR on board (in this case, we're looking at two standards: Dolby Vision and HDR10+) for making movies, shows, and live events appear more lifelike, and a 4K Upscale Engine for converting HD material into 4K Ultra HD in real time.
Get This 70-inch TCL 4K TV for $500
If you're still learning about 4K, this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a fantastic way to upgrade from standard HD. Offering an Android TV experience, it ticks all the boxes you could require when checking out our 4K TV buying guide. Besides the large 70-inch display, it also offers up high dynamic range (HDR) so that you get brighter and more accurate colors than standard HD resolutions. With slim bezels, you can spend more time focusing on what's on screen rather than worrying about your view being obscured in some way. That also means the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV looks good in your living room, taking up no more space than it needs to.
55-Inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV for $500
You don't have to pay a huge premium to get a QLED TV any more, as the Insignia F50 Series 4K Fire TV shows. This is the first Fire TV with a quantum-dot display, which means that it's built with a QLED panel instead of the standard LED panel you find on most sets. This adds a layer of tiny particles (quantum dots) that amplify light to deliver a brighter, more vibrant, and more color-accurate picture. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which can be used to control the television and other compatible smart home equipment using your voice.
Editors' Recommendations
- Which TV should you buy on Prime Day 2022?
- Garmin Watch Prime Day Live Blog: The lowest prices today
- Prime Day mattress deals live blog: the lowest prices today
- Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. Fire TV Cube: Which to buy?
- YouTube TV in 4K: Everything you need to know