Gone are the days when the Apple AirPods were the only good brand-name true wireless earbuds in town. Apple may have ushered in the true wireless revolution, but it didn’t take long for other brands like Samsung to catch up. This is especially good news for Android users, and if you’re in that camp and are looking for an Android-friendly analog to AirPods, then the Galaxy Buds are a great choice. They’re not much cheaper than AirPods, though, but we’ve combed the internet to find the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that will let you enjoy true wireless freedom while saving some cash.

Samsung Galaxy Buds vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds+

As with the AirPods, you have a couple options to consider when shopping around for Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Your main choice will be between the standard Galaxy Buds or the Galaxy Buds+, the plus model being the more expensive pick that features a few enhancements over the original that might be worth the extra cash you’ll spend on them.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are among the best of the current crop of next-generation true wireless earbuds that have followed in the footsteps of the AirPods and they deliver pretty much everything you want in a solid, no-frills pair of Bluetooth earphones. They’re light, comfortable in the ear, have a slick design, offer an impressive six-hour battery life (plus another seven hours or so with the case), and, unlike the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds come standard with a wireless charging clamshell. Most importantly, they simply sound good with a nice array of equalization features, customizable settings, and an ambient mode that keeps you aware of your surroundings.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ only improve on that great design. One of the best upgrades is the battery; while the six-hour battery life of the original Galaxy Buds themselves is quite good, the limited charging capabilities of the case was one of the few gripes we had with it. In contrast, the Galaxy Buds+ boast a very nice 11-hour battery life which is doubled by the charging case. That brings the Galaxy Buds+ up to speed with other contenders such as the AirPods, which offer about a full days’ worth of juice between the earbuds and case.

Where Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ outshine the AirPods, however, is their sound. Mediocre audio has always been a sticking point of ours with the AirPods, so if sound quality is something you put a premium on, the Galaxy Buds+ are simply the better choice. That’s even truer when you consider that the Galaxy Buds+ are around the same price or slightly cheaper than the standard Apple AirPods (not to mention the pricier AirPods Pro), and these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals can let you score a pair for even less than that.

